How Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man death sets up Doomsday collapse — and what it costs the Avengers to face him

What hesitation costs a fighter

This is where the emotional angle stops being just sentimental and starts being tactically real. In a straight fight, a half-second of doubt is the difference between landing a killing blow and eating one. If Thor, Steve, or anyone else pulls a punch because some part of them is still asking "is that him," Doom doesn't need extra armor. Their own history does the work for him.

Trailer footage backs this up in small but telling ways, Thor's confrontation with Doom is more like something heavier is happening beneath the surface, with Thor reportedly reflecting on how many people he's already lost before the blow even lands.