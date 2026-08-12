Ruffalo has actually explained himself before, and his reasoning is a mix of the practical and the delightfully petty. For starters, needles genuinely freak him out, "I'm afraid of needles," he's admitted plainly. But the bigger reason is about vibe, not pain tolerance. As he put it during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, everyone else jumping on the tattoo bandwagon was exactly why he wanted off it: he's got "a punk rock soul," and getting matched-up ink with five other movie stars felt a little too establishment for his taste.