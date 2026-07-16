England fan’s £550 World Cup tattoo backfires after Argentina knockout

Carrington had a tattoo inked following England’s 2-1 win over DR Congo in the Round of 32
An England fan’s daring World Cup prediction ended in disappointment after he got a tattoo celebrating his country as 2026 FIFA World Cup champions – only to watch the Three Lions crash out with a 2-1 semi-final defeat to Argentina.
Sean Carrington, a 36-year-old from Greater Manchester, had a tattoo of the FIFA World Cup trophy inked alongside the words “England World Cup Winner 2026” following England’s 2-1 victory over DR Congo in the Round of 32. As England kept progressing through the tournament, his bold prediction appeared increasingly plausible – until Thomas Tuchel’s side fell at the penultimate hurdle.
“I’m just impulsive really. The longer it goes on in your head, the more you talk yourself out of it,” Sean told British media.
He had confidently predicted England would beat Argentina 3-0 in the semi-final before edging Spain 2-1 in the final. Instead, Argentina came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory and end England’s World Cup dream.
Fortunately for Sean, the £550 tattoo isn’t the end of the story. Already sporting nine tattoos, he has decided to add the words “only kidding” beneath the design to lighten the mood.
Sean revealed the idea first came to him while on holiday in Tenerife. His girlfriend, who usually talks him out of impulsive decisions, found the idea amusing and supported it.
After returning to the UK, he visited Holy Trinity Tattoo Studio in Standish, where the tattoo was completed before England’s match against Norway, giving it enough time to heal before the semi-final.
Jamie Taylor, manager of the tattoo studio, admitted he had tried to talk Sean out of the idea.
“I told him it’s permanent and doesn’t come off with water. I was unsure at first, but he was adamant and wanted to have some fun with it,” Taylor said.