Argentina's World Cup semi-final streak continues

The reigning world champions won yet another World Cup game in 2026
Dubai: By defeating England to reach the 2026 World Cup final, Argentina not only moved one step closer to defending their crown but also continued their remarkable unbeaten record in World Cup semi-finals.
The nation came from a goal down to secure another late win setting up a date with Spain in the final.
La Albiceleste have now reached the last four of the World Cup on six occasions and have emerged victorious every time, making them one of the competition's greatest big-game performers.
Their remarkable run began at the inaugural World Cup they hosted in 1930, where they defeated the United States 6-1 to secure a place in the final before eventually finishing as runners-up to Uruguay.
It would be nearly five decades before Argentina returned to the semi-finals, but when they did in 1978 they made home advantage count. César Luis Menotti's side defeated Peru 6-0 in the second group stage to progress to the final under the tournament's unique format, before beating the Netherlands to lift their first World Cup.
Although the 1978 competition did not feature a traditional semi-final, that decisive victory effectively served the same purpose.
Argentina's next appearance in the last four came in 1986, when Diego Maradona produced one of the greatest individual World Cup campaigns in history. A 2-0 victory over Belgium, inspired by two stunning Maradona goals, sent Argentina into the final, where they defeated West Germany to become world champions.
Four years later, Argentina again reached the semi-finals and overcame hosts Italy on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Naples, with goalkeeper Sergio Goycochea emerging as the hero. Although they lost the final to West Germany, their perfect semi-final record remained intact.
After a 24-year wait, Argentina returned to the last four in 2014 and edged past the Netherlands in another penalty shootout following a goalless draw, before falling to Germany in the final.
Eight years later in Qatar, Lionel Messi inspired a commanding 3-0 victory over Croatia to send Argentina into the final, where they lifted a third World Cup title.
Now, by overcoming England to reach the 2026 final, Lionel Scaloni's side have extended that extraordinary legacy. Six appearances in the World Cup's final four have yielded six victories, underlining Argentina's remarkable ability to deliver when a place in the biggest match in football is on the line.