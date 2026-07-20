Argentina suffered a decisive defeat at the World Cup final against Spain
Amitabh Bachchan reacted to Argentina’s heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final with a poignant message for Lionel Messi, reminding the football legend that “the day comes for every champion”.
“The game… over… Spain the Champions and Messi lost… tears of emotion… sad… but the day comes for every champion… as you turn the corner, you find there are others better than you… accept the love that came your way… rest in that glory,” he wrote.
The final remained goalless through 90 minutes before Spain’s substitute Ferran Torres broke the deadlock in the 106th minute. His extra-time strike proved decisive, ending Argentina’s reign as world champions and leaving Messi and his teammates just short of successfully defending their title.
Bachchan’s post came as Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni also struggled to hold back his emotions after the defeat, breaking down in tears during the post-match press conference.
Scaloni had been hoping to make history by becoming only the second manager to win consecutive World Cup titles after leading Argentina to victory in Qatar in 2022. Instead, Spain’s disciplined performance at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey ended Argentina’s title defence, with Ferran Torres’ extra-time strike securing a 1-0 win and Spain’s second World Cup title.
Scaloni, who has managed Argentina since 2018, is out of contract in December and admitted that he needed time to consider what comes next.
“I will speak with the president, but I more or less have an idea of what I would like to do,” he said.
“I will finish my contract and then we will see. Honestly, I feel I need time to think because I don’t know if we can achieve something as great as this again.”
The Argentina manager also thanked the country’s football leadership and reflected on the immense effort made by his team.
“We need to talk. I am grateful to the president of the AFA for giving me this opportunity. To be in this position is a dream for everyone,” Scaloni said.
“We tried until the final minute to give everything – the coaching staff and the players. I think I just need some time to think.”
Before leaving the press conference in tears, Scaloni acknowledged just how difficult it could be for Argentina to reach the same heights again.
For Bachchan, the night eventually ended on a lighter note. In a later section of his blog, the actor shared a photograph of a dog being protected from the monsoon in what appeared to be an elaborate rainproof arrangement before being brought for his traditional Sunday meeting with fans.
The late-night post offered another glimpse into Bachchan’s famously relentless routine. Even at 83, the actor continues to juggle film shoots, television commitments, brand work and his regular blog updates.
Bachchan is currently filming the sequel to the 2024 sci-fi blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD and the courtroom drama Section 84. He is also set to return as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati for its 18th season, which premieres on August 10, 2026.