When Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni left the press conference in tears

48-year-old was hoping to become only second manager to win consecutive World Cup titles
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni struggled to contain his emotions after his team’s World Cup final defeat to Spain, breaking down in tears during the post-match press conference.
The 48-year-old was hoping to make history by becoming only the second manager to win consecutive World Cup titles after guiding Argentina to glory in Qatar in 2022.
However, Argentina were unable to repeat their triumph as Spain produced a dominant display at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, with Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in extra time to secure a 1-0 victory and Spain’s second World Cup title.
Scaloni, who has been in charge of Argentina since 2018, is out of contract in December and admitted he needed time to reflect on his future after the heartbreaking defeat. “I will speak with the president, but I more or less have an idea of what I would like to do,” Scaloni said.
“I will finish my contract and then we will see. Honestly, I feel I need time to think because I don’t know if we can achieve something as great as this again.
“We need to talk. I am grateful to the president of the AFA for giving me this opportunity. To be in this position is a dream for everyone.
“We tried until the final minute to give everything – the coaching staff and the players. I think I just need some time to think.”
Before leaving the press conference in tears, Scaloni acknowledged how difficult it would be for Argentina to reach such heights again.
“This place is incredible. To continue, we need many things,” he said.
“We need to reset. We need to build a group like this one, and that is very difficult to do again. It hurts my soul. I’m sorry.”
The defeat was equally painful for Argentina captain Lionel Messi, who was visibly emotional after the final whistle and during the medal ceremony.
Scaloni paid tribute to the 39-year-old superstar, describing him as the greatest player to ever grace the game.
“I hope everyone feels proud of him and everything he has achieved because he is the best football player ever to step onto a pitch,” Scaloni said.