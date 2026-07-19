Lionel Messi enters another World Cup final with nothing left to prove

Defending champions Argentina take on Spain in the final on Sunday
There was a time when every World Cup carried the weight of Lionel Messi’s unfinished legacy. Every missed opportunity revived comparisons with Diego Maradona, every defeat sparked questions about whether one of football’s greatest talents could ever conquer the game’s biggest stage.
That burden no longer exists.
As Argentina prepare to face Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, Messi walks into another title decider with a sense of calm that would have seemed impossible a few years ago. The 39-year-old knows he has already fulfilled the one dream that defined his international career by leading Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022.
Ahead of Sunday’s final, The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner said during a pre-match event, “I already completed the game at the last World Cup. The game is already over.”
It was a remark that perfectly summed up his current mindset. The pressure that once accompanied every appearance in an Argentina shirt has disappeared. Having won every major trophy at club and international level, Messi has nothing left to prove. His collection of honours has already secured his place among football’s immortals.
Despite the accolades, Messi insists his relationship with football has never changed.
Reflecting on his childhood in Rosario, he spoke about how the game was always about joy rather than expectation.
“We grew up playing football with a lot of passion, always eager to play, have fun and enjoy ourselves, wherever we were. Whether it was at school, on the street or on a team, we all started in a neighbourhood team when we were little,” he said.
That love for football remains central to his approach even on the eve of the sport’s biggest occasion.
“We never think about the pressure. We take it as something natural – to play and have a good time. We are a competitive group and we like to win, but football is a team sport. The opponent plays too, and you can’t always win. As a kid, I learned that you lose more than you win, and that made me grow as a person and as a player,” Messi added.
Those words carry extra significance given the journey that brought him here.
For years, the World Cup represented football’s greatest heartbreak for Messi. He suffered quarter-final exits in 2006 and 2010 before coming agonisingly close in Brazil 2014, when Argentina lost the final to Germany after Mario Götze’s extra-time winner. The image of Messi walking past the World Cup trophy without touching it became one of the defining moments of his career.
Further disappointment followed with consecutive Copa América final defeats before redemption finally arrived. Argentina ended their long wait for a major international trophy by winning the Copa América in 2021, paving the way for the unforgettable triumph in Qatar a year later.
That World Cup victory transformed everything. It completed a career that had already included countless domestic titles, UEFA Champions League triumphs and a record haul of Ballon d’Or awards.
Now, as Messi prepares for what could be another historic night, the expectations are different. Argentina are chasing another world title, but their captain’s legacy no longer depends on the result.
Win or lose against Spain, Messi has already reached the summit of world football. Sunday’s final is not about validation. It is simply another opportunity for one of the greatest players in history to enjoy the game that first captivated a young boy on the streets of Rosario.