During a 2002 trip to Europe, Argentina coach Marcelo Bielsa and his assistant Claudio Vivas were in Barcelona visiting senior internationals when Messi's early representative, Horacio Gaggioli, arranged for Vivas to see footage of the young player, as he told ESPN. That was [Messi's dad] Jorge's idea. He told me: "Horacio, the Argentine national team is coming to Barcelona, can you get them some footage of Leo?" Leo wasn't well known in Argentina. We had a video that I was given by Barça with some plays, and I went to the Hotel Princesa Sofia in Barcelona where they were staying. I asked for Vivas, who was Bielsa's assistant."