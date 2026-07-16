The Golden Boot battle will now be decided over the final weekend
Lionel Messi has spent his career rewriting football’s record books, but even at 39, the Argentina captain continues to find new ways to influence the biggest games. In a dramatic semifinal comeback win over England, Messi shifted from scorer to creator, delivering two decisive assists that pushed him ahead in the Golden Boot race.
Before Wednesday’s semifinal, Messi and Kylian Mbape were level at the top of the scoring charts with eight goals each. But in Argentina’s 2-1 victory over the Three Lions, Messi’s impact came through his vision rather than his finishing.
The forward set up Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez in the second half, taking his tournament assist tally to four and moving ahead of Mbappé, who has recorded two assists.
The Golden Boot battle will now be decided over the final weekend of the tournament.
Kylian Mbappé will look to close the gap when France face England in Saturday’s third-place playoff.
Lionel Messi will lead Argentina into Sunday’s final against Spain
Erling Haaland’s Golden Boot hopes ended after Norway’s quarterfinal exit, leaving him in third place with seven goals. However, several players remain within reach.
England’s Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are next with six goals each, while France’s Ousmane Dembélé and Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal have five apiece. With one match remaining, the race is still mathematically open.
At 39, Messi is not trying to be everywhere on the pitch anymore, and he doesn’t need to be. He has learned to pick his moments, conserve his energy and let his passing and movement do the work. After playing every minute of Argentina’s four knockout matches, the veteran forward has continued to find ways to make an impact when it matters.
Against England, Messi had a rather silent first half but became more involved after the opposition took the lead in the 55th minute. Operating between central areas and the right side, he began to find more space and contributed with his delivery and link-up play.
His biggest contributions came in the closing stages. In the 85th minute, Messi picked out Enzo Fernández to help create Argentina’s equaliser. Seven minutes later, he kept a loose ball in play and delivered a cross that allowed Lautaro Martínez to head home the winner.
The two assists took Messi’s World Cup tally to 12 assists, alongside 21 goals in the competition. As Argentina prepare to face Spain in the final, his ability to influence matches in different ways remains one of the team’s key strengths.