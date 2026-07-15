'We will stop Messi': Tuchel weighs old-school tactics for England vs Argentina semi-final

Tuchel also praised Messi's overall influence on Argentina
Thomas Tuchel has a World Cup problem that every manager dreads: how do you stop Lionel Messi when even the best-laid tactical plans tend to unravel the moment he gets the ball?
Ahead of England's blockbuster FIFA World Cup semi-final against Argentina on Wednesday, the England boss admitted he has even considered turning back the tactical clock with an old-school man-marking job on the Argentine captain.
The winner of the clash at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium will book a place in Sunday's World Cup final against Spain, but before England can think about lifting the trophy, they first have to solve the Messi puzzle.
"I was thinking about this, if we do a proper old-school man-mark on Messi," Tuchel said at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, according to Reuters.
"I'm not sure if we follow through with this idea, but it crossed my mind. I think everyone knows the spaces where he wants to show up. It's just like, you analyse the matches, you feel he just sees stuff earlier than anyone else on the field."
Messi heads into the semi-final in sensational form. The 38-year-old shares the tournament's Golden Boot lead with France's Kylian Mbappe on eight goals, while also contributing two assists during Argentina's march to the last four.
For Tuchel, the challenge is that the Argentina captain constantly reinvents the game in real time.
"It's just like the ball drops to him, he finds the gap, he makes himself the space for his left foot and then executes the solution on the very highest level," Tuchel said.
"I think we found some patterns in their game, of course, but if we close the patterns, he will find a new one or create a new one.
"It is his super strength. It is an exciting setup. It is very unique to play against the reigning champions, it is very unique to play against Leo Messi and his team. It is unique to play with England against Argentina. It is just a big match in every department."
Tuchel also praised Messi's overall influence on Argentina, saying, as quoted by Bolavip. "His tournament has been incredible. How he leads the team is incredible. There are no more words to talk about those achievements and the quality he shows. He is a leader and the key player for all the teams he plays for."
Speaking to The Telegraph, Tuchel said: "We will find a way to stop Messi."
England versus Argentina rarely needs extra storylines, but Tuchel insisted his squad are deliberately steering clear of the fixture's long and emotional history.
"We don't use it as fuel," he said.
"We know why we're here. We know what we want. We were never shy of expecting that from us, of saying it, of dreaming it. We are in the semi-finals. We arrive very hungry, we want to have the next win.
"We respect our opponent but we don't dip into historic events and don't make it bigger than it is. It is a big football match, a big occasion. We are very excited, grateful, hungry and ready to go."
He added that while the rivalry carries significance for supporters, his focus remains firmly on football.
"The players are clear about what it means for both countries. It is a match that gave so many iconic moments, but as a manager, we focus on what we can control, and we do not talk about history, about iconic moments. The tension is already enough. We try to influence the players with what they have to do."
England's route to the semi-finals has been anything but straightforward.
Tuchel's side survived a dramatic comeback against DR Congo, edged Mexico 3-2 at the Azteca Stadium and then needed extra time to overcome Norway in Miami's intense heat.
"You have non-stop knockout football which is quite nerve-wracking, especially if you follow our way with red cards, with going behind, VAR checks and over-time," Tuchel said.
"We had to ride some rollercoaster experiences that cost a lot. It is kind of draining. We played in altitude, we played in the heat, we had to travel in between."
England are close to full strength, with only Jordan Henderson ruled out because of a broken arm, while Jarell Quansah misses the semi-final through suspension.