Spain send Mbappe's France packing to reach their second World Cup final

Spain were relentless without the ball too. The moment they lost possession, they hunted France down in packs, giving Mbappe and his teammates barely a second to breathe. Rodri was immaculate, controlling the game with his calmness and precision, while Marc Cucurella was outstanding defensively. Lamine Yamal worked his socks off from the first whistle to the last, setting the tone with his relentless pressing, and every one of his teammates matched that intensity. It was a complete team performance that left France with no answers.