Spain send Mbappe's France packing to reach their second World Cup final

Relentless Spain outclass France to book historic 2026 World Cup final spot
Kylian Mbappe's World Cup dream came to an end as Spain booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final with a commanding 2-0 victory over France.
Luis de la Fuente's side produced a footballing masterclass, combining defensive discipline with complete control in possession. They dominated the ball, dictated the tempo and completely nullified the star studded French attack that had terrorised opponents throughout the tournament.
Spain were relentless without the ball too. The moment they lost possession, they hunted France down in packs, giving Mbappe and his teammates barely a second to breathe. Rodri was immaculate, controlling the game with his calmness and precision, while Marc Cucurella was outstanding defensively. Lamine Yamal worked his socks off from the first whistle to the last, setting the tone with his relentless pressing, and every one of his teammates matched that intensity. It was a complete team performance that left France with no answers.
Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot after teenage sensation Lamine Yamal was brought down inside the area. Pedro Porro then wrapped up the victory in the second half with a brilliant strike to put the result beyond doubt.
Despite boasting world class attackers led by Mbappe, France struggled to create clear cut chances against a well organised Spanish defence that looked in complete control throughout the contest.
The victory sends Spain into only their second ever World Cup final and their first since lifting the trophy in 2010, while France's hopes of reaching a third consecutive final end in disappointment.