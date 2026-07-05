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Ronaldo fires back at critics: "You have been trying to kill me for 23 years"

Ronaldo embraces criticism, saying attacks over 23 years helped drive his success

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo answers to journalists during a press conference at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 5, 2026, on the eve of the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Portugal and Spain.
Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo answers to journalists during a press conference at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 5, 2026, on the eve of the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Portugal and Spain.
AFP-PAUL ELLIS

Cristiano Ronaldo insists he still has plenty to offer Portugal despite admitting he is no longer the player he once was.

Speaking ahead of Portugal's blockbuster FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against Spain in Dallas, the 41 year old reflected on his future, his critics and the relentless scrutiny he has faced throughout his legendary career.

While Ronaldo stopped short of confirming whether this will be his final World Cup, he made one thing clear. His international retirement will come on his terms.

"As I said before, I will stop when I choose, not when you choose," Ronaldo told reporters. "You always ask the same question. I don't want to draw attention to this because it is less important."

'I am not the player I used to be'

The Portugal captain acknowledged that age has changed him but believes he is still performing at the highest level.

"I am not the player I used to be, but I am not doing too bad," he said with a smile.

Ronaldo has already scored three goals at the 2026 World Cup, netting twice in Portugal's 5-0 win over Uzbekistan before converting a penalty in the 2-1 victory over Croatia in the Round of 32.

Ronaldo responds to years of criticism

The five time Ballon d'Or winner also addressed the criticism that has followed him throughout his career, revealing he has grown used to the constant attention.

"You have been trying to kill me for the past 23 years, but you must have seen that it is not worth it. It is a waste of time, but you try and try and try."

He even singled out one journalist in the room with a smile.

"I know he does not like me. I remember people's faces very well."

Despite the light hearted exchange, Ronaldo admitted the criticism has ultimately helped shape him.

"I even say thank you for the attacks I have felt after turning 40. Criticism is how you grow, so thank you for doing this."

'I gave everything'

Ronaldo said this has been the World Cup he has enjoyed the most, praising the emotions and atmosphere surrounding the tournament.

Whether Portugal progress or not against Spain, the veteran believes he has nothing left to prove.

"Whatever happens tomorrow, Cristiano Ronaldo will leave with a clear conscience. Not 100 per cent, but 1,000 per cent, because in life and football I gave everything."

Portugal face neighbours Spain on Sunday for a place in the World Cup quarter finals, with speculation continuing to grow that it could be Ronaldo's final appearance on football's biggest stage.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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