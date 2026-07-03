Cristiano Ronaldo set to retire after the 2026 World Cup, says sister

Ronaldo’s sister hints 2026 World Cup will be his ‘last dance’ with Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, has hinted that the 2026 FIFA World Cup could be the final tournament of her brother's legendary international career.
Speaking to reporters in Toronto ahead of Portugal's Round of 32 clash against Croatia, Aveiro said she believes this is Ronaldo's "last dance" with the national team.
"From the information I have, he can say goodbye. Enjoy it while it lasts. It's not today that he's saying goodbye, but it's soon.
"I believe this is his farewell. Enjoy it a lot. It will be difficult to find someone like him. The information I have, from a reliable source, I believe this is his last dance."
Aveiro clarified that Ronaldo is not expected to retire immediately after the Croatia match, but believes this will be his final World Cup with Portugal. She also described the game as the "last dance" for both Ronaldo and Croatia captain Luka Modric.
Responding to the criticism Ronaldo has faced in recent times, Aveiro defended her brother, saying that anyone who does not appreciate him "doesn't understand football." She added that the entire family is immensely proud of everything he has achieved in his remarkable career.
The 41 year old is currently featuring in a record sixth World Cup and earlier became the first player in history to score in six different editions of the tournament.