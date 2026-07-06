Cristiano Ronaldo confirms 2026 will be his final World Cup: 'Hopefully tomorrow won't be my last match'

Portugal icon confirms final World Cup, hopes Spain clash won’t be his last act
Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the last of his storied international career, saying he wants to savor every remaining moment as Portugal prepares for a blockbuster Round of 16 clash against Spain.
Speaking at a rare pre-match news conference in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, the 41-year-old Portugal captain ended months of speculation by acknowledging that his record sixth World Cup will also be his last.
"I want to enjoy what will be my last World Cup to the fullest," Ronaldo said. "Hopefully tomorrow won't be my last match."
After initially sidestepping questions about retirement, Ronaldo later gave a definitive answer.
"Yes, it's my last one. Let's go and enjoy it."
Portugal will face neighbouring rival Spain national football team on Monday in Dallas, with a place in the World Cup quarterfinals at stake.
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The matchup pits two of Europe's traditional football powers against each other, with Spain entering as one of the tournament favorites after a commanding run through the knockout stage.
Ronaldo has enjoyed one of his strongest World Cup campaigns despite his age.
He has scored three goals in the tournament, including his first-ever goal in a World Cup knockout match — a penalty in Portugal's dramatic 2-1 victory over Croatia in the Round of 32.
Earlier in the tournament, he became the first player in football history to score in six different FIFA World Cups, adding another milestone to a career that has redefined longevity at the highest level.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner said lifting the World Cup trophy would not determine how his career is remembered, insisting he has already fulfilled every ambition he set for himself with both club and country.
"Whatever happens tomorrow, I will leave with a clear conscience — not 100%, but 1000% — because I've given everything to football," Ronaldo said.
Ronaldo made his World Cup debut in 2006 and has since appeared in every edition of the tournament — 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026.
He has amassed 232 international appearances and a men's record 146 goals for Portugal, captaining his country to its first major title at the UEFA Euro 2016 and later winning the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025.
His announcement also means Ronaldo will not play in the 2030 FIFA World Cup, despite Portugal being one of the tournament's co-hosts alongside Spain and Morocco.
Instead, the 2026 competition will mark the final chapter of one of football's greatest international careers.
Now, Ronaldo's focus is on extending that farewell a little longer.
Facing Spain in what could be his final World Cup appearance, the Portuguese icon said he remains driven by the same passion that has sustained him for more than two decades.
"Let's hope tomorrow isn't my last game."