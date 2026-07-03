The star forward greeted a sea of fans after booking a place in the Round of 16
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo gave fans in Toronto a moment to remember on Thursday night when he stepped onto his hotel balcony to greet hundreds of supporters following his side's dramatic FIFA World Cup victory over Croatia.
Wearing Portugal jerseys and waving flags, fans had gathered outside the team's hotel for hours, hoping to catch a glimpse of the football legend. Ronaldo smiled, waved and acknowledged the cheering crowd before later sharing a simple message on Instagram: "Toronto."
The celebrations came after Portugal's 2-1 win over Croatia in the Round of 32, a result that secured a place in the last 16 of the tournament.
It was also a historic night for Ronaldo. At 41 years and 147 days old, he became the oldest player to score in a FIFA World Cup knockout match, breaking the previous record held by Lionel Messi.
The goal was another landmark in an extraordinary career, as it was also Ronaldo's first-ever goal in a World Cup knockout game despite appearing in a record sixth World Cup.
The Portuguese star found the net from the penalty spot in the 67th minute after a VAR review awarded Portugal a spot-kick. The goal cancelled out Ivan Perisic's opener and helped Portugal complete the comeback.
Ronaldo's influential display earned him the Player of the Match award, capping another memorable chapter in his remarkable World Cup journey.