Dubai: It all began in 2024 when Cristiano Ronaldo revealed to former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand that his ultimate ambition before retiring was to become the first footballer to score 1,000 career goals.

At the time, Ronaldo had not yet reached the 900-goal milestone, but it wasn't long before he smashed through that barrier.

With every goal since, the Portuguese superstar has edged closer to the historic four-figure mark, keeping his dream of reaching 1,000 career goals firmly alive.

The 41-year-old took a few more steps towards football immortality at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring three goals to move his career tally to 976. That leaves the Portuguese legend just 24 strikes away from the 1,000-goal milestone, a feat no player has ever officially achieved in senior men's football.

Although Portugal's hopes of lifting the World Cup came to an end with a heartbreaking round-of-16 defeat to Spain, Ronaldo could still reflect with pride on his final appearance at football's biggest tournament.

At 41 years old, retirement is inevitably drawing closer, and with just 24 goals separating him from the 1,000-goal milestone, football fans will be fascinated to see whether Ronaldo can complete one final chapter in his extraordinary career.

Time is no longer on his side, but his goalscoring record suggests writing him off would be a mistake.

In Al Nassr's title-winning campaign last season, Ronaldo found the net 28 times in all competitions. If he can produce a similar return once again, he would comfortably surpass the 1,000-goal mark and cement his place in football history with yet another unprecedented achievement.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.