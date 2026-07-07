More Than a World Cup: Why Ronaldo’s International Career Remains Legendary

Dubai: While lifting the World Cup would have been the perfect finishing touch to Cristiano Ronaldo's glittering career, one missing trophy can never overshadow more than two decades of unparalleled service, success and inspiration for Portugal on the international stage.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner played his final World Cup match as Portugal were knocked out by Spain in the last 16 of the tournament.

While the 41-year-old cut an emotional figure as he left the pitch for the final time at a World Cup, he can reflect on an international career that brought immense pride to both himself and Portugal.

Before Ronaldo made his senior debut for Portugal in 2003, the national team had never lifted a major international trophy and had only occasionally threatened to do so.

Their closest brush with glory came at the UEFA Euro 2000, where they reached the semi-finals before being knocked out by France, while a third-place finish at the 1966 FIFA World Cup remained the country's best World Cup achievement.

Ronaldo arrived at a time when the nation was still searching for its defining chapter, and over the next two decades he helped transform Portugal from talented outsiders into serial contenders on the international stage.

Things changed when Ronaldo came on the scene. The nation soon embarked on the most successful period in its footballing history, reaching the UEFA Euro 2004 final on home soil just a year later before suffering a heartbreaking defeat to Greece.

Rather than signalling the end of a golden opportunity, it marked the beginning of an era in which Portugal became a genuine force on the international stage.

They reached the semi-finals of the 2006 FIFA World Cup before finally ending their wait for a major trophy by winning UEFA Euro 2016, defeating France on enemy soil.

Portugal then added the inaugural 2018–19 UEFA Nations League title to their growing list of achievements before winning it again in 2025, cementing a golden era in which the national team established itself among the world's elite.

The forward leaves the international stage as men's football's all-time leading goalscorer with a staggering 146 goals, while his 233 appearances for Portugal are also a record for the most caps in men's international football.

His dominance extended to the UEFA European Championship, where he holds the records for the most goals (14), the most appearances (30) and the most tournaments played, having featured in six editions between 2004 and 2024.

Ronaldo also scored a record 41 goals in European Championship qualifying and became the first men's player to score in six different FIFA World Cup tournaments.

Those extraordinary numbers underline why, regardless of the one trophy that eluded him, his international legacy remains one of the greatest the sport has ever seen.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.