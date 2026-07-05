Ronaldo's Surprising Record Against Spain Ahead of World Cup Clash

The Portuguese superstar has a poor record against his World Cup round of 16 opponents
Dubai: Cristiano Ronaldo will come up against his toughest test of the 2026 FIFA World Cup as Portugal prepare to take on Spain, with his win ratio against their Iberian rivals under the spotlight ahead of the Round of 16 clash.
The veteran forward played a pivotal role in Portugal's dramatic victory over Croatia in the World Cup Round of 32.
Ronaldo scored his first-ever goal in a World Cup knockout match from the penalty spot in the 68th minute to level the contest before being substituted, with Gonçalo Ramos netting a 94th-minute winner to seal Portugal's place in the last 16.
Awaiting the nation is a Spain side led by teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, setting the stage for a blockbuster showdown between the neighbouring nations.
Despite heading into Monday's Round of 16 clash at Dallas Stadium in impressive form, Ronaldo's record against Spain suggests Portugal face a formidable challenge in their bid to win a first-ever FIFA World Cup.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has faced La Roja 10 times during his career, managing just two victories.
Those wins came in the first and most recent meetings between the sides, in 2004 and 2025, with every encounter in between ending in either defeat or a draw for Ronaldo's Portugal.
Perhaps the most iconic chapter of the rivalry came at the 2018 World Cup, when Portugal and Spain played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the group stage.
Ronaldo produced one of the tournament's defining performances, scoring a sensational hat-trick that included a stunning stoppage-time free-kick to snatch a point and create a World Cup moment that remains etched in football history.
While Spain have largely had the upper hand over both Portugal and Ronaldo throughout the years, Portugal's victory in their most recent meeting just last year offers encouragement that history does not have to repeat itself as they chase a place in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.
Portugal and Spain have taken contrasting routes to Monday's Round of 16 showdown after both endured underwhelming starts to their World Cup campaigns.
Portugal were held to a surprise 1-1 draw by DR Congo in their opening Group F fixture, while Spain were frustrated by Cape Verde in a goalless stalemate, results neither side would have expected against opposition they were heavily favoured to beat.
Both teams responded emphatically in their second outings, with Portugal thrashing Uzbekistan 5-0 and Spain cruising to a 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia.
Portugal then drew their final group match against Colombia to finish second in the group, while Spain secured top spot with a win over Uruguay.
The knockout stage brought further evidence of each side's credentials, although Portugal were made to work much harder than their Iberian rivals.
Roberto Martínez's side needed a dramatic stoppage-time winner from Gonçalo Ramos to edge past Croatia.
Spain, meanwhile, eased into the last 16 with a commanding 3-0 victory over Austria. Luis de la Fuente's side head into the meeting yet to concede a single goal at the tournament, setting up a fascinating battle against a Portugal team that has scored freely throughout the competition.
Spain's defensive resilience against Portugal's attacking firepower promises to be one of the standout contests of the Round of 16.