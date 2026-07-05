GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football /
World Cup

Mbappe says France happy 'to get hands dirty' after World Cup win

Mbappe embraces ‘dirty game’ as France grind past Paraguay into quarters

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe celebrates with his coach Didier Deschamps after winning the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Paraguay and France at the Philadelphia Stadium in Philadelphia on July 4, 2026.
France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe celebrates with his coach Didier Deschamps after winning the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Paraguay and France at the Philadelphia Stadium in Philadelphia on July 4, 2026.
AFP

France captain Kylian Mbappe said his side were happy to do whatever it takes to advance in the World Cup after they battled through a bad-tempered last-16 tie with Paraguay to win 1-0 on Saturday.

Mbappe scored the winner from the spot in the 70th minute to bring his tally for the tournament to seven and his overall tally in the World Cup to 19 goals, but he was continually goaded by the Paraguayan defenders towards the end of the game in sweltering Philadelphia.

"We knew what sort of match we were in for, but I think today went really well," Mbappe said.

"They thought we'd turn up in tuxedos, that we'd just come to pull off some spectacular moves," Mbappe added.

"But we know how to play the dirty game too. And we did that today; we won, and even in that respect we were better than them."

The Real Madrid forward added: "The way we played today showed that we're not just a team that knows how to play attacking football.

"If we have to get our hands dirty, we'll get our hands dirty. Sorry for the expression, but we've no problem with that."

The meeting with Paraguay was a scrappy affair that somehow only produced three yellow cards from Uzbek referee Ilgiz Tantashev - all for France.

As Mbappe prepared to take his penalty, both sets of players squared off, with Paraguay also attempting to dig up the spot ahead of the kick.

"That's their football, that's their way of playing," the 27-year-old said.

"Everyone plays to their strengths; there's no right or wrong way to play football. There's only one way, and that's to win.

"They tried to get the better of us that way, but we got the better of them in that too. Now we're moving on to the next stage."

France will meet Morocco in the quarter-finals next Thursday in Boston.

"We know they're a very good team. And we're really looking forward to playing against them," Mbappe said of the last-eight clash, which will be a repeat of the 2022 semi-final won 2-0 by France.

"We'll give it our all to keep moving forward."

Related Topics:
FIFA World CupFIFA

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

France's forward Kylian Mbappe (centre) attends a training session at Philadelphia Eagles training centre on the eve of the 2026 World Cup football tournament round of 16 match against Paraguay, in Philadelphia on July 3, 2026.

France face Paraguay test, Canada chase Morocco upset

3m read
Nikola Vlasic #13 of Croatia scores his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match against Ghana at Philadelphia Stadium on June 27, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Croatia edge Ghana to reach World Cup last 32

2m read
France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe greets head coach Didier Deschamps after being substituted during the 2026 World Cup Group I football match between France and Iraq at the Philadelphia Stadium in Philadelphia on June 22, 2026.

Grieving Deschamps to miss France's final group game

1m read
France's Kylian Mbappe (10) celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Iraq in Philadelphia, Monday, June 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Mbappe scores 2 goals to lead France 3-0 Iraq win

3m read