Kylian Mbappe wins 2026 World Cup Golden Boot, beats Messi again: Full list of all awards

The French forward finished the 2026 FIFA World Cup with 10 goals
Kylian Mbappé has done what Kylian Mbappé apparently does best at a World Cup: score goals, collect the Golden Boot and leave Lionel Messi just behind him in the race.
The French forward finished the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the tournament’s top scorer with 10 goals, edging out Argentina captain Messi, who ended the competition with eight.
And yes, this is becoming a pattern.
Mbappé has now beaten Messi to the Golden Boot at two consecutive World Cups. In Qatar, he finished with seven goals, one more than Messi. Four years later, the French star has done it again, this time with a two-goal cushion.
Messi could not add to his tally in Argentina’s final against Spain, neither scoring nor assisting as the defending champions fell to a 1-0 defeat after extra time.
While Mbappé claimed the individual scoring prize, Spain’s World Cup-winning squad dominated the rest of the major awards.
Goalkeeper Unai Simón won the Golden Glove after conceding just once throughout the tournament. Midfield maestro Rodri was named the tournament’s best player, taking home the Golden Ball, while young defender Pau Cubarsí was crowned the Best Young Player.
Kylian Mbappé, France — 10 goals
Lionel Messi, Argentina — 8 goals
Jude Bellingham, England — 7 goals
Erling Haaland, Norway — 7 goals
Ousmane Dembélé, France — 6 goals
Golden Glove: Unai Simón, Spain
Golden Ball: Rodri, Spain
Best Young Player: Pau Cubarsí, Spain
Spain needed extra time to finally break Argentina’s resistance, with substitute Ferran Torres scoring early in the second half of extra time to seal a 1-0 victory and deliver Spain their second World Cup title.
Argentina’s night unravelled further when Enzo Fernández was sent off after receiving a second booking in stoppage time.
The defending champions were also remarkably quiet in attack, failing to register a shot either on or off target for 115 minutes.
The victory made Spain’s Luis de la Fuente, 65, the oldest coach to win a World Cup. For Messi, 39, the final marked another piece of history: he became only the second player to appear in three World Cup finals and the oldest outfield player ever to feature in one.