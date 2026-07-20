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Kylian Mbappe wins 2026 World Cup Golden Boot, beats Messi again: Full list of all awards

The French forward finished the 2026 FIFA World Cup with 10 goals

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Kylian Mbappe #10 of France looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Bronze Medal match between France and England at Miami Stadium on July 18, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Kylian Mbappe #10 of France looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Bronze Medal match between France and England at Miami Stadium on July 18, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
AFP-LUKE HALES

Kylian Mbappé has done what Kylian Mbappé apparently does best at a World Cup: score goals, collect the Golden Boot and leave Lionel Messi just behind him in the race.

The French forward finished the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the tournament’s top scorer with 10 goals, edging out Argentina captain Messi, who ended the competition with eight.

And yes, this is becoming a pattern.

Mbappé has now beaten Messi to the Golden Boot at two consecutive World Cups. In Qatar, he finished with seven goals, one more than Messi. Four years later, the French star has done it again, this time with a two-goal cushion.

Messi could not add to his tally in Argentina’s final against Spain, neither scoring nor assisting as the defending champions fell to a 1-0 defeat after extra time.

Spain took home almost everything else

While Mbappé claimed the individual scoring prize, Spain’s World Cup-winning squad dominated the rest of the major awards.

Goalkeeper Unai Simón won the Golden Glove after conceding just once throughout the tournament. Midfield maestro Rodri was named the tournament’s best player, taking home the Golden Ball, while young defender Pau Cubarsí was crowned the Best Young Player.

Who scored the most goals at the 2026 World Cup?

  1. Kylian Mbappé, France — 10 goals

  2. Lionel Messi, Argentina — 8 goals

  3. Jude Bellingham, England — 7 goals

  4. Erling Haaland, Norway — 7 goals

  5. Ousmane Dembélé, France — 6 goals

The other major World Cup awards

  • Golden Glove: Unai Simón, Spain

  • Golden Ball: Rodri, Spain

  • Best Young Player: Pau Cubarsí, Spain

Spain leave Argentina heartbroken

Spain needed extra time to finally break Argentina’s resistance, with substitute Ferran Torres scoring early in the second half of extra time to seal a 1-0 victory and deliver Spain their second World Cup title.

Argentina’s night unravelled further when Enzo Fernández was sent off after receiving a second booking in stoppage time.

The defending champions were also remarkably quiet in attack, failing to register a shot either on or off target for 115 minutes.

The victory made Spain’s Luis de la Fuente, 65, the oldest coach to win a World Cup. For Messi, 39, the final marked another piece of history: he became only the second player to appear in three World Cup finals and the oldest outfield player ever to feature in one.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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