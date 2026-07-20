Rodri beats Messi to Golden Ball: Know the World Cup award winners

Spain’s Rodri crowns dominant World Cup as Golden Ball winner
Spain's incredible triumph at the FIFA World Cup 2026 was capped off with several individual honours after the final, with midfield maestro Rodri beating Lionel Messi to claim the prestigious Golden Ball award.
The Manchester City star was the heartbeat of Spain's title winning campaign, controlling matches with his composure, passing range and defensive intelligence.
His performances throughout the tournament proved crucial as Spain lifted their second World Cup trophy.
He has firmly cemented his place among the greatest midfielders of his generation.
The Spaniard has now won the World Cup, European Championship, Champions League and Ballon d'Or, in addition to multiple Premier League titles with Manchester City. Few midfielders in football history can boast a resume as complete as his.
Another Spanish star, Pau Cubarsi, was named the Best Young Player of the tournament.
The 19-year-old Barcelona defender enjoyed a breakthrough World Cup, producing a series of mature displays well beyond his years and helping Spain keep some of the world's best attacks quiet on their way to the title.
Spain also completed a clean sweep of the major individual awards in defence as goalkeeper Unai Simón won the Golden Glove.
The Club Athletic shot stopper was outstanding throughout the tournament.
Alongside his defenders, he kept seven clean sheets, including another assured display in the final as Argentina failed to register a single shot during normal time.
Spain conceded just 10 shots on target throughout the entire tournament, underlining the dominance of their defence.
While Spain dominated the individual honours, Kylian Mbappé finished as the tournament's leading scorer. The France captain claimed the Golden Boot after scoring 10 goals, although his impressive tally was not enough to guide Les Bleus to World Cup glory.
The FIFA Fair Play Award went to the Netherlands, recognising their discipline and sportsmanship throughout the competition.
Golden Ball: Rodri (Spain)
Golden Boot: Kylian Mbappé (France) – 10 goals
Golden Glove: Unai Simón (Spain)
Best Young Player: Pau Cubarsí (Spain)
FIFA Fair Play Award: Netherlands