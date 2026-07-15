Three summers of heartbreak: Spain overcome France once again

Spain booked their place in the 2026 World Cup final with another win over France
Dubai: Spain’s World Cup semi-final win over France marks the third summer in a row which Les Bleus have fallen at the hands of their European rivals.
Goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro saw Spain book their place in the final following a rather disappointing performance from the tournament favourites, as Didier Deschamps exits his role as head coach.
There is no doubt France remain one of international football's biggest powerhouses, but despite producing moments of brilliance throughout this tournament, they once again found themselves unable to overcome a perfectly structured, composed and clinical Spain side.
The game in Dallas painted a familiar story that has now played out for three consecutive summers.
Spain's journey to becoming European champions in 2024 saw the nation play out a blockbuster semi-final against France, a match many still regard as the game of the tournament.
Les Bleus arrived as slight favourites, buoyed by the core of the squad that had reached the 2022 World Cup final and boasting one of the most talented groups in international football. Didier Deschamps' side struck first when Randal Kolo Muani headed home, seemingly putting France on course for another major final.
But Spain responded with the composure and quality that has become the hallmark of their recent success. Just four minutes after falling behind, Lamine Yamal produced a stunning curling effort to become the youngest goalscorer in European Championship history, announcing himself on the biggest stage and beginning a trend of tormenting France that has continued ever since.
Dani Olmo then completed the turnaround before half-time, capping a breathless opening 45 minutes.
From there, Spain showcased the defensive discipline and tactical structure that have become synonymous with their rise under Luis de la Fuente, frustrating France's star-studded attack and holding firm to secure a 2-1 victory.
A year later, Spain dismantled France in a dramatic UEFA Nations League semi-final. While the final scoreline of 5-4 suggests a closely contested affair, the reality was very different for much of the evening.
Having already earned a reputation for their defensive resilience, Spain showcased the devastating attacking quality to complement it, tearing through one of international football's most talented squads with ruthless efficiency.
Led once again by Yamal, Spain stormed into a 4-0 lead within 55 minutes, leaving Didier Deschamps' side shell-shocked. Kylian Mbappe briefly gave France hope by reducing the deficit from the penalty spot, but Yamal responded almost immediately, grabbing his second goal of the night to restore Spain's four-goal cushion at 5-1.
France mounted a late rally with three goals in the closing stages to make the scoreline a more respectable 5-4, but the comeback never truly threatened Spain's victory. Instead, it only served to disguise what had been another emphatic display from La Roja, with Yamal once again proving the difference in a fixture that was fast becoming one-sided.
By the time the two nations met again in the 2026 World Cup semi-final, France knew exactly what Spain were capable of.
Memories of the defeats at Euro 2024 and the UEFA Nations League a year later were still fresh, yet Les Bleus entered the contest as favourites. While Spain had built their run on defensive excellence, conceding just a single goal throughout the tournament, it was France's star-studded attack that had stolen the headlines.
With the likes of Mbappe, Dembele and a forward line that had overwhelmed opponents throughout the knockout stages, many believed this was finally the tournament where Deschamps' side would overcome their Spanish hoodoo.
Instead, the story unfolded in familiar fashion. Spain once again neutralised France's attacking threats with a defensive display of remarkable organisation and discipline, refusing to give their dangerous forwards the space they had enjoyed against every other opponent.
Then, when the opportunities came, La Roja struck with clinical precision, exposing France at the other end to secure another deserved victory. It was the third consecutive major summer in which Spain had eliminated France, reinforcing the growing gulf between the sides whenever the stakes are at their highest.
For all of France's individual brilliance, they have repeatedly found themselves outclassed by a Spanish team whose collective structure, composure and tactical intelligence continue to set the standard on the international stage.