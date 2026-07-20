Watch: Lamine Yamal's brother Keyne steals the show at World Cup final

19-year-old winger celebrated with family after Spain edged Argentina 1-0 for the title
Spain’s historic FIFA World Cup triumph sparked celebrations across the country, but one of the most touching moments came after the final whistle as Lamine Yamal shared the occasion with his three-year-old brother, Keyne.
The 19-year-old winger celebrated on the pitch with his family after Spain edged Argentina 1-0 to lift their second FIFA World Cup title. Images and videos of Yamal alongside his mother Sheila Ebana, girlfriend Ines Garcia and younger brother Keyne quickly went viral, with fans embracing the family’s emotional celebrations.
Keyne had already become one of the breakout personalities of the tournament. Throughout Spain’s World Cup campaign, the youngster won over supporters with his animated reactions from the stands, celebrating goals, cheering on his older brother and displaying expressions that frequently stole the spotlight.
One of the tournament’s recurring moments came after Spain’s matches, when Yamal would glance up at the stadium’s giant screens in search of Keyne. Whenever he spotted his little brother, the pair exchanged waves and smiles, creating heartwarming scenes that were widely shared across social media.
Yamal’s mother, Sheila Ebana, also kept fans updated by posting photos and videos of Keyne during the tournament. Her posts attracted huge engagement, helping turn the three-year-old into one of the most recognisable young faces of the World Cup.
Also joining the celebrations on the pitch was Yamal’s girlfriend, Ines Garcia. The couple made their relationship public in May, and Garcia was a constant presence in the stands throughout Spain’s victorious campaign.
Yamal was one of Spain’s standout performers throughout the tournament, playing a key role in their march to the World Cup title with a string of influential displays. Yet away from the action, it was his younger brother who unexpectedly became a fan favourite, with their emotional post-match celebrations providing one of the lasting images of Spain’s unforgettable World Cup victory.