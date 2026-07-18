Meet Keyne: Three-year-old Lamine Yamal’s brother stealing hearts at World Cup

Spain take on defending champions Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday
The FIFA World Cup final is set to showcase some of football’s biggest names, with Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Spain’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal expected to dominate the spotlight. Yet, away from the on-field drama, another star has quietly captured the hearts of football fans around the world.
Meet Keyne, Yamal’s three-year-old younger brother, whose adorable appearances throughout the tournament have turned him into one of the World Cup’s most beloved personalities.
Ever since Spain’s semi-final victory over France, social media has been flooded with clips and pictures of the toddler sharing heartwarming moments with his older brother. Whether sprinting across the pitch after the final whistle, celebrating in Yamal’s arms, or waving to fans from the stands, Keyne has become an unlikely fan favourite.
His joyful celebrations and infectious smile have made him a viral sensation, with many supporters calling him the tournament’s “cutest mascot.” Cameras have frequently panned towards him during Spain’s matches, and every appearance has generated millions of views across social media platforms.
Keyne is Yamal’s younger half-brother. He was born in September 2022 after Yamal’s mother, Sheila Ebana, remarried. Despite their 15-year age difference, the brothers share an exceptionally close relationship, something Yamal has often spoken about with affection.
The Barcelona winger has never hidden his love for Keyne, once saying: “My little brother is everything to me. I am in love with him. It feels like he is my son.”
That bond has been evident throughout the World Cup. After each of Spain’s victories, Yamal has been seen embracing Keyne, carrying him around the pitch and celebrating with him in front of thousands of supporters. Their emotional moments have provided a refreshing contrast to the pressure and intensity of football’s biggest tournament.
The pair have also become social media favourites long before the World Cup. Videos of them dancing together, performing elaborate handshakes, riding toy cars, and enjoying family time regularly attract millions of views. Their playful chemistry has endeared them to fans worldwide, offering a glimpse into Yamal’s life away from football.
As Spain prepare for the biggest match in world football, all eyes will be on Yamal as he looks to help his country lift the World Cup trophy. But if the celebrations go Spain’s way, don’t be surprised if another familiar face steals the headlines once again.