Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend shares emotional message after Spain’s triumph

19-year-old winger played a key role as Spain lifted their second World Cup title
Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend, Inés García Santos, shared an emotional message on social media after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday.
The 19-year-old winger played a key role as Spain lifted their second World Cup title, and García Santos celebrated the historic achievement with a heartfelt post just hours after the final whistle. It marked another memorable moment in a night that further cemented Yamal’s status as one of football’s brightest young stars.
García Santos posted a photo of the couple alongside the message: “Lo conseguiste. Enhorabuena mi amor, eres campeón del mundo 🤎,” which translates to, “You did it. Congratulations, my love. You are the world champion.”
Yamal responded in the comments with a simple but affectionate reply, writing: “Te amo mi amor🤎,” meaning, “I love you, my love.”
The couple reportedly first connected through social media. García Santos, a fashion and lifestyle influencer, has previously dismissed speculation that their relationship began through a fairy-tale encounter, saying there was no dramatic story behind how they met. They made their relationship public in 2026, although the exact timeline of their romance has never been confirmed.
Following Spain’s victory, Yamal was also seen celebrating on the pitch with his younger brother, Keyne, as he enjoyed one of the biggest moments of his career.
García Santos’ post quickly attracted thousands of reactions, with fans congratulating the couple and many jokingly calling her Spain’s “lucky charm” during the country’s successful World Cup campaign.
Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente praised Yamal after the final, saying the teenager had “played great football” and that the experience would help him “mature and become an even greater footballer.”
At just 19 years and six days old, Yamal became one of the youngest players ever to win both the FIFA World Cup and the UEFA European Championship, having also helped Spain win Euro 2024. Remarkably, he has now started 13 matches across major international tournaments for Spain and has ended each one on the winning side.
Away from football, García Santos has built a substantial following as a fashion and beauty content creator. The 21-year-old boasts around 1.8 million followers on TikTok and 1.5 million on Instagram, where she regularly shares beauty tips, fashion inspiration, product recommendations and traditional Spanish outfits.