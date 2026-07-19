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Lamine Yamal joins Pele with historic World Cup final record

Teenage Spain star becomes third youngest ever in a World Cup final

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi (L) speaks with Spain's forward #19 Lamine Yamal during the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026.
Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi (L) speaks with Spain's forward #19 Lamine Yamal during the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026.
AFP

Spain's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has added another remarkable milestone to his rapidly growing career by becoming one of the youngest players ever to feature in a FIFA World Cup final.

At 19 years and six days, Yamal is now the third youngest player to appear in a men's World Cup final, behind only Brazil legend Pelé, who was 17 years and 249 days in 1958, and Italy's Giuseppe Bergomi, who was 18 years and 201 days in 1982.

Interestingly, both Pele and Bergomi went on to lift the World Cup trophy with their respective nations.

According to Opta, Yamal has also become the first player in history to feature in both a UEFA European Championship final and a FIFA World Cup final as a teenager, underlining the extraordinary start to his international career.

Fellow La Masia graduate Pau Cubarsi, who starts at the heart of defence, is also still a teenager at 19 years and 178 days.

The composed centre back has established himself as one of Europe's brightest young defenders, meaning Spain have two teenage starters in the biggest match in world football. Incredible. Johan Cryuff will be proud of this.

Meanwhile, Argentina's starting lineup brings plenty of experience.

At 30 years and 101 days, Lionel Scaloni's side has fielded the second oldest starting XI in a FIFA World Cup final, behind only Brazil's team against Czechoslovakia in 1962, which averaged 30 years and 216 days.

It sets up a fascinating contrast in the final, with one of the oldest starting XIs in World Cup final history taking on a Spain side featuring two teenage La Masia graduates in Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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