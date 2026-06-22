Lamine Yamal breaks Messi's record as Spain crush Saudi Arabia

Spain finally got their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign up and running with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia, and once again it was Lamine Yamal who stole the spotlight.



After being frustrated by Cabo Verde in a goalless draw in their opening match, Spain looked determined to make a statement from the first whistle. They were 3-0 up by half time and had the contest effectively wrapped up within 45 minutes.



Yamal opened the scoring and in doing so achieved something remarkable. The 18 year old became only the second player aged 18 or younger to score the opening goal in a FIFA World Cup match, with the only other player to do so being a 17 year old Pele for Brazil against Wales in 1958.



The Barcelona star's goal also saw him move ahead of Lionel Messi in the list of the youngest goalscorers in World Cup history. Yamal, aged 18 years and 343 days, is now the eighth youngest scorer in tournament history, pushing Messi, who was 18 years and 357 days old when he scored his first World Cup goal, down to ninth. This was Lamine's first ever World Cup goals as well.