Spain end Messi's back-to-back World Cup dream to lift second title

Torres strikes in extra time as La Roja deny Argentina back-to-back crowns
Spain are world champions once again.
Luis de la Fuente's side defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time to win the FIFA World Cup 2026, with Barcelona forward Ferran Torres emerging as the hero after scoring the decisive goal in extra time.
It was a disciplined and dominant display from La Roja, who controlled possession for long periods and completely nullified Argentina's attacking threat. Remarkably, Lionel Scaloni's side failed to register a single shot throughout the entire 90 minutes, highlighting Spain's defensive masterclass.
Argentina's task became even harder when midfielder Enzo Fernandez was shown a red card just before the end of normal time, forcing the defending champions to play the entire extra time with 10 men.
Spain eventually made their superiority count when Ferran Torres found the breakthrough, sparking celebrations among the Spanish players and supporters as they secured their second FIFA World Cup title, adding to their historic triumph in South Africa in 2010.
The victory caps off a remarkable era for Spanish football. After winning UEFA Euro 2024, they have now added the biggest prize in world football, underlining their status as the dominant international side of this generation.
For Argentina, it was a heartbreaking end to their title defence and what is expected to be Lionel Messi's final World Cup appearance. The Albiceleste were unable to find a way through Spain's relentless pressing and technically superior midfield, as their dream of back to back World Cup crowns came to an end.