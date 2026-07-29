GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football /
World Cup

FIFA charges Argentina players after World Cup final clashes

Disciplinary action also follows Falklands banner and alleged fan misconduct

Last updated:
AP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Spain's Gavi, left, falls as he scuffles with Argentina's Leandro Paredes (5) and Thiago Almada during the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Spain's Gavi, left, falls as he scuffles with Argentina's Leandro Paredes (5) and Thiago Almada during the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Coral Gables: FIFA lodged disciplinary charges against two Argentina players Wednesday for striking Spain opponents moments after the World Cup final and charged Argentina's soccer federation for players showing a political banner about the Falkland Islands after beating England in the semifinals.

A list of disciplinary cases opened by FIFA against Argentina also include "discriminatory chants and gestures" by fans, alleged assault by an assistant coach after the final and "throwing of objects by spectators in relation to several matches" at the World Cup.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes faces three charges of assault in the post-game clashes after Spain's 1-0 win on July 19, defender Nahuel Molina faces two charges and coach Roberto Ayala one.

Molina and Thiago Almada also are charged with unsporting behavior, with the same charge leveled against Spain player Gavi.

Argentina's players carried a banner with the slogan "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" - "The Malvinas are Argentine" - after beating England 2-1 in the semifinals.

Argentina refers to the Falkland Islands as Islas Malvinas. They were invaded in 1982 under orders from Argentina's then-military dictatorship, triggering a 10-week war won by Britain.

British government officials urged FIFA to investigate, and the soccer body said Wednesday the formal charge was "using a sports event for demonstrations of a non-sporting nature."

FIFA said all the people charged "have now been provided with the opportunity to present their position, following which a decision will be issued by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee in due course."

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi cries after losing the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026.

Is this Lionel Messi's last World Cup?

2m read
Argentina's midfielder #05 Leandro Paredes (L) clashes with Spain's defender #04 Eric Garcia at the end of the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026.

Argentina's Paredes throws punches and kicks

2m read
Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Argentina make WC final history with 0 shots on target

2m read
A general view of the closing ceremony before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Kroos: Spain will have advantage if they score early

2m read