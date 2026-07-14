How England vs Argentina’s fiercest rivalry began with Argentina’s ‘robbery’ claim in the 1966 World Cup

At the heart of the controversy was Antonio Rattin, the legendary Boca Juniors captain who passed away on Saturday at the age of 89. Rattin was sent off by West German referee Rudolf Kreitlein for allegedly abusing him. The bizarre part was that Kreitlein did not speak Spanish, while Rattin knew neither German nor English. There were no yellow or red cards in football at the time, with referees making cautions and sendings off through verbal decisions. Nobody really knows what Rattin said, if he said anything at all. Kreitlein later claimed it was the Argentine captain's behaviour and the look on his face that made him decide to send him off. What an irony.