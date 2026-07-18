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Even Donald Trump questions Tuchel's tactics after England's loss to Argentina

US president questions Harry Kane’s deep role in England’s World Cup collapse

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Donald Trump questions Tuchel's Harry Kane decision
Donald Trump questions Tuchel's Harry Kane decision
AFP

Donald Trump has unexpectedly entered the debate surrounding England's World Cup semifinal defeat, sounding more like a football pundit than the President of the United States as he questioned Thomas Tuchel's tactics against Argentina.

England were leading 1-0 after Anthony Gordon's goal but gradually retreated into a deep defensive shape before Argentina scored twice late on to book their place in the World Cup final.

Speaking at a FIFA reception in New York, Trump said he could not understand why England's biggest attacking threat, Harry Kane, ended up defending so deep after taking the lead.

"You have a great player in England, who I played golf with. Harry, who's been fantastic. I think they perhaps made a mistake when they made him a defensive player.

"What do I know about soccer? They took the lead, and they took their best player and put him on defence.

"We have got to be a little offensive, right? But I'm not going to call it. What do I know about coaching? It was unusual."

Tuchel was later asked about Trump's remarks and initially laughed them off.

"Do you use Donald Trump as your witness for the case or...? I was just asking," he replied.

The England boss defended his approach, insisting Kane was only dropping deep because the entire team was forced into a low block.

"We defended in a deep block. That's what you do if you defend in a block. Everyone defends together. If we are pushed back, Harry defends in a deep block too."

Tuchel's tactics have come under intense criticism since England's exit. His switch to a back five and defensive substitutions handed Argentina complete control, with Lionel Messi taking over the game and inspiring a dramatic late comeback.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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