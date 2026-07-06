Donald Trump Hails Harry Kane after England beat Mexico

Dubai: Harry Kane yet again put in a masterful performance at the 2026 World Cup for England with his latest performance catching the eye of United Stated President Donald Trump.

England captain Harry Kane scored once and provided an assist as the Three Lions pulled off a stunning victory over Mexico to book their place in the World Cup quarter-finals.

The Three Lions faced a daunting task heading into enemy territory on Sunday, with Mexico boasting an unbeaten record across 10 World Cup matches at the Azteca Stadium, the longest such run in the competition's history.

But, led by captain Harry Kane, England dug deep to get over the line with 10 men, earning a famous victory that even drew praise from the U.S. President, who hailed the country's all-time leading scorer after the final whistle.

Trump may not be known as a football expert, but receiving praise from the 47th President of the United States, one of the host nations of this summer's World Cup, is still an impressive feat.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.