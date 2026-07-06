Kane says England 'found a way to win'

England's Harry Kane converts a second-half penalty to restore his side's two-goal cushion during a dramatic 3-2 victory over Mexico in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 at Estadio Azteca. Jude Bellingham scored twice before halftime, while England played more than half the second half with 10 men after Jarell Quansah was sent off. Mexico fought back through Julián Quiñones and a late Raúl Jiménez penalty, but the Three Lions held on to seal a quarter-final clash with Norway. After the final whistle, veteran midfielder Jordan Henderson required emergency medical attention and was taken off the pitch on a stretcher following the celebrations.