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Kane says England 'found a way to win'

Captain lauds England’s fighting spirit in chaotic World Cup last-16 victory

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AFP
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England's Harry Kane converts a second-half penalty to restore his side's two-goal cushion during a dramatic 3-2 victory over Mexico in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 at Estadio Azteca. Jude Bellingham scored twice before halftime, while England played more than half the second half with 10 men after Jarell Quansah was sent off. Mexico fought back through Julián Quiñones and a late Raúl Jiménez penalty, but the Three Lions held on to seal a quarter-final clash with Norway. After the final whistle, veteran midfielder Jordan Henderson required emergency medical attention and was taken off the pitch on a stretcher following the celebrations.
England's Harry Kane converts a second-half penalty to restore his side's two-goal cushion during a dramatic 3-2 victory over Mexico in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 at Estadio Azteca. Jude Bellingham scored twice before halftime, while England played more than half the second half with 10 men after Jarell Quansah was sent off. Mexico fought back through Julián Quiñones and a late Raúl Jiménez penalty, but the Three Lions held on to seal a quarter-final clash with Norway. After the final whistle, veteran midfielder Jordan Henderson required emergency medical attention and was taken off the pitch on a stretcher following the celebrations.

England captain Harry Kane said he was proud that his team had found a way to win a nerve-jangling World Cup last-16 match against Mexico in the Estadio Azteca.

The Three Lions were on the back foot for a third of the match after defender Jarell Quansah was sent off for a high challenge.

Kane, hoarse after celebrating with his teammates and England's supporters, said: "It was a crazy game. We had to fight and we had to find something. 

"I've just been singing, I can't really talk. The occasion, the team, everything against us, we found a way."

Jude Bellingham scores twice in 98 seconds

Jude Bellingham scored twice for England in the space of 98 seconds in the first half but then conceded a penalty that the referee awarded after checking VAR images. Kane then scored a penalty on the hour-mark.

"I thought I got to the ball first, it was one of those days," Kane said. "The ref gave a lot against us. In the end it didn't matter so I'm happy."

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