Mexico fans unleash nocturnal chaos outside England hotel, spray foam ahead of World Cup Round of 16 clash

Psychological warfare erupts outside England base as Mexico leans on home advantage
In a dramatic display of home support and psychological warfare, Mexican fans gathered outside the England national team's hotel in Mexico City on Saturday night, deploying fireworks, drums, trumpets, loud music, and chants in an apparent bid to disrupt the visitors' sleep before their crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 matchup.
Video footage shared widely on social media, captured the intense scene near the England squad's accommodation (reportedly the JW Marriott in Santa Fe).
Then some fans sprayed foam as the England team's buses made its way to the iconic Azteca Stadium where the showdown is set.
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Bright fireworks streaked into the night sky, sending plumes of smoke drifting among towering glass buildings while groups of supporters cheered, played instruments, and set off pyrotechnics from nearby streets and vantage points.
Overlaid text in one viral clip read: "NO SLEEP FOR ENGLAND SQUAD IN MEXICO."
A familiar tactic in host territory
This is not the first time Mexican fans have employed such tactics during the 2026 tournament, which Mexico is co-hosting.
Similar disruptions were reported before Mexico's Round of 32 match against Ecuador, prompting complaints to FIFA.
England had taken extensive precautions, reportedly inquiring about or booking multiple hotels to maintain secrecy and relying on a heavy police presence for protection.
Despite these measures, passionate local supporters located the team and persisted into the early hours.
Police formed a security cordon around the hotel, eventually moving some fans back, but the noise — amplified by horns, drums, car alarms, and fireworks — carried on, creating a raucous atmosphere in the lead-up to the high-stakes evening match at Estadio Azteca.
The incident underscores the unique challenges of playing in Mexico City, known for its high altitude (approximately 2,240 meters or 7,350 feet above sea level), which can affect player endurance and recovery.
England manager Thomas Tuchel and his squad have been preparing for these conditions, but the off-field pressure adds another layer.
Mexican supporters view their actions as part of the fervent home advantage that has historically made matches at the Azteca intimidating for visitors.
For England, featuring stars like Harry Kane and Declan Rice, the night tested not just physical readiness but mental resilience. Reports suggest the players' sleep was largely undisturbed thanks to security and hotel measures, though the intent was clear, BBC reported.
Social media reactions were mixed: some praised the fans' dedication and creativity, while others called it disrespectful or unsportsmanlike.
The showdown promises to be electric.
Mexico, buoyed by passionate home crowds, faces an England side with high expectations but a history of knockout-stage frustrations in recent tournaments.
The altitude, the raucous atmosphere, and this pre-match drama have set the stage for what many are calling one of the tournament's must-watch encounters.
Originally scheduled around 18:00 local (Mexico City) on July 5/6, 2026 (1am or 2am BST/UK time), the match is delayed by approximately 1 hour due to severe weather (thunderstorms, lightning, heavy rain).
A shelter-in-place order was issued at the stadium.
In the high-stakes knockout game, co-hosts Mexico entered strong (unbeaten, clean sheets) while England is a pre-tournament favourites but inconsistent.
As the 2026 World Cup progresses, such fan passion highlights both the beauty and intensity of the global game — where the battle extends far beyond the pitch.
Whether the nocturnal festivities provide Mexico with the psychological edge they seek remains to be seen when the whistle blows.