GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football /
World Cup

Mexico fans unleash nocturnal chaos outside England hotel, spray foam ahead of World Cup Round of 16 clash

Psychological warfare erupts outside England base as Mexico leans on home advantage

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Mexican football fans spray foam as they gather at the Angel of Independence to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 football match between Mexico and England in Mexico City on July 5, 2026.
Mexican football fans spray foam as they gather at the Angel of Independence to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 football match between Mexico and England in Mexico City on July 5, 2026.
AFP-CLAUDIA ROSEL

In a dramatic display of home support and psychological warfare, Mexican fans gathered outside the England national team's hotel in Mexico City on Saturday night, deploying fireworks, drums, trumpets, loud music, and chants in an apparent bid to disrupt the visitors' sleep before their crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 matchup.

Video footage shared widely on social media, captured the intense scene near the England squad's accommodation (reportedly the JW Marriott in Santa Fe). 

Then some fans sprayed foam as the England team's buses made its way to the iconic Azteca Stadium where the showdown is set.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here

Bright fireworks streaked into the night sky, sending plumes of smoke drifting among towering glass buildings while groups of supporters cheered, played instruments, and set off pyrotechnics from nearby streets and vantage points.

Overlaid text in one viral clip read: "NO SLEEP FOR ENGLAND SQUAD IN MEXICO."

A familiar tactic in host territory

This is not the first time Mexican fans have employed such tactics during the 2026 tournament, which Mexico is co-hosting. 

Similar disruptions were reported before Mexico's Round of 32 match against Ecuador, prompting complaints to FIFA.

Security cordon

England had taken extensive precautions, reportedly inquiring about or booking multiple hotels to maintain secrecy and relying on a heavy police presence for protection.

Despite these measures, passionate local supporters located the team and persisted into the early hours.

Police formed a security cordon around the hotel, eventually moving some fans back, but the noise — amplified by horns, drums, car alarms, and fireworks — carried on, creating a raucous atmosphere in the lead-up to the high-stakes evening match at Estadio Azteca.

Altitude, atmosphere, and rivalry

The incident underscores the unique challenges of playing in Mexico City, known for its high altitude (approximately 2,240 meters or 7,350 feet above sea level), which can affect player endurance and recovery. 

England manager Thomas Tuchel and his squad have been preparing for these conditions, but the off-field pressure adds another layer.

Mexican supporters view their actions as part of the fervent home advantage that has historically made matches at the Azteca intimidating for visitors. 

For England, featuring stars like Harry Kane and Declan Rice, the night tested not just physical readiness but mental resilience. Reports suggest the players' sleep was largely undisturbed thanks to security and hotel measures, though the intent was clear, BBC reported.

Social media reactions were mixed: some praised the fans' dedication and creativity, while others called it disrespectful or unsportsmanlike.

Match outlook

The showdown promises to be electric. 

Mexico, buoyed by passionate home crowds, faces an England side with high expectations but a history of knockout-stage frustrations in recent tournaments.

The altitude, the raucous atmosphere, and this pre-match drama have set the stage for what many are calling one of the tournament's must-watch encounters.

Originally scheduled around 18:00 local (Mexico City) on July 5/6, 2026 (1am or 2am BST/UK time), the match is delayed by approximately 1 hour due to severe weather (thunderstorms, lightning, heavy rain).

A shelter-in-place order was issued at the stadium.

In the high-stakes knockout game, co-hosts Mexico entered strong (unbeaten, clean sheets) while England is a pre-tournament favourites but inconsistent.

As the 2026 World Cup progresses, such fan passion highlights both the beauty and intensity of the global game — where the battle extends far beyond the pitch. 

Whether the nocturnal festivities provide Mexico with the psychological edge they seek remains to be seen when the whistle blows.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

England's forward #09 Harry Kane and Mexico's defender #05 Johan Vasquez fight for the ball during the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Mexico and England at the Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City on July 5, 2026.

Mexico-England match delayed 1 hour due to storms

41m ago2m read
Reports in Mexico say the match could be moved to midday local time.

Flood risk: FIFA considers moving England-Mexico game

1m read
England's forward #09 Harry Kane celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the 2026 World Cup round of 32 match football between England and the Democratic Republic of Congo at the Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta on July 1, 2026.

Mission impossible? England take high road vs Mexico

3m read
Estadio Azteca, officially known as Estadio Banorte is located on Coyoacán, Mexico City. It is the official home of football team Club América, as well as the Mexico national team. The stadium sits at an altitude of 2,200 metres above sea level.

Mexico City to host opening match of World Cup 2026

2m read