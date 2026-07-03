Mission impossible? England take the World Cup high road against Mexico

Altitude, history and hostile crowd await England in Mexico City showdown
England will travel to Mexico for Sunday's World Cup last-16 match knowing they face a huge altitude problem but powerless to do much about it as they prepare to enter the lion's den.
Thomas Tuchel's men fly south from their Kansas City base on Friday, bracing for the challenge of playing at the iconic Azteca Stadium, the fortress-like home of the co-hosts.
The pitch in Mexico City sits 2,240 metres (7,350 feet) above sea level.
At that altitude, air is thinner, meaning each breath delivers less oxygen to the body and the ball travels faster and farther.
By contrast, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where England beat DR Congo 2-1 on Wednesday, is just over 300 metres above sea level.
"It is maybe one of the most beautiful fixtures, the most exciting fixtures that you can have, to play against Mexico in the Azteca," Tuchel said.
"And there will be a lot of obstacles waiting for us, not to mention the altitude will be, of course, a big disadvantage because we cannot physically adapt to it in four days. It's just impossible."
The German said he relished the challenge for his team, who were one of the pre-tournament favourites, and is confident they will cope.
"More obstacles may come, but we are ready for that," he said. "We need it. Maybe we have the ideal platform now to genuinely believe that we are ready for that and when the going gets tough that we will find the answers."
Tuchel said England had done all they could to acclimatise for the World Cup, which is taking place across Canada, Mexico and the United States.
But he said the tight turnaround between games meant they did not have enough time to get used to the unique conditions in Mexico City.
Team bosses have been forced to compromise between arriving early enough to acclimatise and jetting in at the last moment.
"We will go one night earlier (than usual and travel on Friday), it makes sense," Tuchel said in separate remarks to the British press.
"The ball will fly differently," he said. "It will fly maybe five yards (metres) more. It's just difficult. We just need the experience.
"The recommendation is you either go 10 days before –- which is too long for us –- or last minute, which is not allowed."
One element in England's favour is likely to be the weather, with rain forecast and temperatures predicted to be cool for the evening kick-off.
On the flip side, they must deal with the Azteca factor and fervent Mexico fans inside and outside the stadium.
More than one million people took to the streets of Mexico's capital after Tuesday's 2-0 win against Ecuador in the round of 32, with at least four deaths reported.
Mexico are not among the favourites to win the World Cup but they boast a frightening record at Azteca, losing just twice in 89 matches there.
Javier Aguirre's team have made it through to the last 16 without conceding a single goal and were particularly impressive in the first half of their win against Ecuador.
The stadium, which hosted the 1970 and 1986 World Cup finals, holds particular historical significance for England, who are playing there for the first time since a 2-1 defeat by Argentina at the 1986 World Cup, famous for Diego Maradona's "Hand of God" goal.
Tuchel's team are understood to be keeping the location of their hotel a secret, fearing disrupted sleep from home fans intent on securing marginal gains.
Ecuador filed a complaint with FIFA after their players were kept awake by noisy Mexican fans ahead of their match.
"We will expect that," Tuchel said.
"But what shall we do? We will bring stuff (like ear plugs) of course, but I expect everything."