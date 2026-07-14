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England ‘completely together’ amid Tuchel-Bellingham row

Three Lions skipper says there is no division in the side amid history between the two

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Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
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Thomas Tuchel, Manager of England, speaks to Jude Bellingham #10 at the hydration break during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between England and Congo DR at Atlanta Stadium on July 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Thomas Tuchel, Manager of England, speaks to Jude Bellingham #10 at the hydration break during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between England and Congo DR at Atlanta Stadium on July 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
AFP-MICHAEL REAVES

The duo has a history of not seeing eye-to-eye.

Following England’s victory over Norway in the World Cup quarter-finals, their two-goal hero Jude Bellingham questioned manager Thomas Tuchel's assessment of their performance.

Tuchel wasn't happy about the team's display and said the Three Lions were "sloppy, lucky" and not good enough in "every sense".

Bellingham seemed a little annoyed with that assessment and when asked about it, said: "Yeah, well, whatever. It's difficult out there – it's a tough shift."

Bellingham and Tuchel have had a testing relationship since the German took charge of the England national team in 2025.

Last year, several media reports claimed a rift between the duo when Tuchel described Bellingham's behaviour as "repulsive" after the midfielder was visibly unhappy to being substituted in a match against Albania.

But the pair cleared the air in a meeting earlier this year.

And now, as England prepare for their historic encounter against Argentina on Wednesday, skipper Harry Kane clarified that the squad are "completely together".

"When you are playing a game like that and to be asked a question five minutes after the final whistle, and he didn't really know what had been said, what do you want Jude [Bellingham] to say?" Kane told BBC. "We had just been through a battle. It is easy to try and create this division – it seems like an English thing to do at these major tournaments.

"But it is the complete opposite. The group is where we are because of our complete togetherness – not just the players, the coach and the staff. Things sometimes get made out to be more than they are.”

Kane also threw his weight behind the manager. "He (Tuchel) wears his heart on his sleeve and people appreciate that. When he talks, it is never scripted. That is what makes him who he is. When it just comes natural you believe in that, you believe in what he is saying, you believe in his approach. He is one of the best managers in the world for a reason. We understand it. Over the past two years we have got to know him and know what makes him happy."

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
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