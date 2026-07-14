England ‘completely together’ amid Tuchel-Bellingham row

Kane also threw his weight behind the manager. "He (Tuchel) wears his heart on his sleeve and people appreciate that. When he talks, it is never scripted. That is what makes him who he is. When it just comes natural you believe in that, you believe in what he is saying, you believe in his approach. He is one of the best managers in the world for a reason. We understand it. Over the past two years we have got to know him and know what makes him happy."