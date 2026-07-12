"Well played Bellingham and referee": Haaland's father criticises officiating after Norway's exit against England

Norway rage at disallowed goal and cable-camera incident in England loss
Norway's heartbreaking 2-1 extra time defeat to England in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter finals has sparked fresh controversy, with Erling Haaland's father, Alfie Haaland, taking a sarcastic swipe at the officials on social media.
Shortly after the final whistle, the former Manchester City and Leeds United midfielder posted on X: "Well played Bellingham and referee."
The brief message quickly went viral, with many interpreting it as criticism of the officiating rather than England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who scored both goals to send Thomas Tuchel's side into the semi finals.
Alfie Haaland's reaction appeared to be driven by two key incidents that left Norway players and supporters furious.
The first came when Norway thought they had taken the lead, only for the goal to be ruled out after the referee judged Erling Haaland to have committed a foul during the build up. The decision divided opinion, with many Norwegian fans arguing the contact was minimal.
The second incident proved even more contentious.
Just before England launched the attack that resulted in Bellingham's equaliser, television replays appeared to suggest the ball may have brushed an overhead cable camera.
Under FIFA's Laws of the Game, if the ball touches an outside agent such as a suspended camera, play should be stopped immediately and restarted with a dropped ball.
However, play continued, allowing England to break forward and score.
FIFA's official social media account later stated that the incident had been reviewed and that no contact between the ball and the cable camera was detected.
Despite the controversy, Bellingham produced another match winning display for England.
The Real Madrid midfielder scored twice as England came from behind to secure a dramatic 2-1 victory after extra time, ending Norway's memorable World Cup campaign.
England have now booked their place in the semi finals, where they will face either Argentina or Switzerland.
While the refereeing decisions will dominate much of the post match discussion, England's victory was also shaped by Thomas Tuchel's tactical changes. His substitutions injected fresh life into the team, with Djed Spence making a particularly telling impact. The Chelsea full back brought infectious energy, blistering pace and outstanding athleticism after coming off the bench, helping England gain control during the closing stages. His relentless running at both ends of the pitch played a key role in seeing out the comeback and ensuring England's place in the last four.