"Well played Bellingham and referee": Haaland's father criticises officiating after Norway's exit against England

While the refereeing decisions will dominate much of the post match discussion, England's victory was also shaped by Thomas Tuchel's tactical changes. His substitutions injected fresh life into the team, with Djed Spence making a particularly telling impact. The Chelsea full back brought infectious energy, blistering pace and outstanding athleticism after coming off the bench, helping England gain control during the closing stages. His relentless running at both ends of the pitch played a key role in seeing out the comeback and ensuring England's place in the last four.