England vs Norway: How Tuchel's side can stop Haaland in World Cup quarter-final

Why England must contain Haaland while exploiting Norway’s defensive flaws
England's reward for their dramatic victory over Mexico is a blockbuster FIFA World Cup quarter final against Norway in Miami.
On paper, the biggest challenge is obvious. Stop Erling Haaland, and England will take a huge step towards the semi finals. Easier said than done.
The Manchester City striker has been in devastating form throughout the tournament, scoring seven goals already, including a stunning long range strike in Norway's famous 2-0 win over Brazil in the last 16. He also bullied Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães for his opening goal, a reminder of the physical dominance Premier League fans know all too well. Stopping him will be no easy task.
Haaland has already scored seven goals at the tournament, putting him level with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot. The Norway striker is also enjoying one of the hottest goalscoring streaks of his career, having found the net 27 times in his last 14 competitive matches. Overall, he has scored an astonishing 62 goals in just 54 games for club and country this season. What makes those numbers even more remarkable is that he is doing it for Norway, not one of Europe's traditional football powerhouses, carrying much of the attacking burden almost single handedly. What a carryjob this is.
But Norway are far more than just Haaland.
If Haaland is the finisher, Martin Odegaard is the architect. He didn't have a great game against Brazil but still he is their creator in chief
The Arsenal captain constantly looks to release Haaland whenever he finds space and remains the heartbeat of Norway's attack. The pair have formed one of the tournament's most dangerous partnerships and share the leadership responsibilities within the squad.
After eliminating Brazil, Odegaard even handed Haaland the famous Norwegian drum to lead the team's Viking celebration with the travelling supporters.
For England, cutting off Odegaard's supply line could be just as important as marking Haaland himself.
Stale Solbakken has plenty of attacking weapons.
Alexander Sorloth started on the right against Brazil, bringing aerial dominance and goalscoring instinct after a 20 goal season with Atletico Madrid. On the opposite flank was Antonio Nusa, the exciting RB Leipzig winger who scored against Ivory Coast in the Round of 32.
Norway then showed their depth by introducing Oscar Bobb and Benfica winger Andreas Schjelderup at half time.
Schjelderup was outstanding, creating both of Haaland's goals, while Bobb brought pace and energy as Brazil struggled to cope.
Norway are enjoying their first World Cup in 28 years and are playing with enormous confidence.
The victory over Brazil is already being celebrated as one of the greatest results in the country's football history. Before the tournament, the squad famously dressed as Vikings for their official photos, and throughout the competition they have embraced the occasion. Haaland even bought himself a cowboy hat and boots while the team were in Texas.
That togetherness has become one of Norway's biggest strengths. They genuinely believe they are making history.
There is, however, an obvious vulnerability.
Norway are outstanding going forward but remain far less convincing defensively. They have conceded in all five of their World Cup matches, including against Iraq and Senegal.
Brazil were awarded two penalties against them and could easily have scored more if not for goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, who produced several outstanding saves.
There has long been a belief in Norway that their squad is heavily weighted towards attack, with far fewer elite defenders than top class forwards.
If England can sustain pressure and create quick transitions, chances will come.
The battle between England's defence and Haaland will grab the headlines, but the contest with Odegaard and Norway's dangerous wide players could ultimately decide who books a place in the World Cup semi finals.