England vs Norway: How Tuchel's side can stop Haaland in World Cup quarter-final

Haaland has already scored seven goals at the tournament, putting him level with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot. The Norway striker is also enjoying one of the hottest goalscoring streaks of his career, having found the net 27 times in his last 14 competitive matches. Overall, he has scored an astonishing 62 goals in just 54 games for club and country this season. What makes those numbers even more remarkable is that he is doing it for Norway, not one of Europe's traditional football powerhouses, carrying much of the attacking burden almost single handedly. What a carryjob this is.