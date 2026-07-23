Erling Haaland celebrates birthday with girlfriend on lavish yacht trip

Isabel Haugseng Johansen took to social media to share glimpses of the celebrations
Norwegian football superstar Erling Haaland celebrated his 26th birthday in Italy with his girlfriend, Isabel Haugseng Johansen, enjoying a lavish day out on a luxury yacht.
Johansen took to social media to share glimpses of the celebrations, posting a selfie with Haaland and wishing him a happy birthday. Haaland sported a black tank top and a gold cross chain, while Johansen opted for a light blue dress.
“Happy birthday my love,” Johansen wrote in the caption. Haaland responded with a simple, “Nice.”
The celebrations continued on the yacht, with Johansen sharing several moments on her Instagram Stories. Their son, born in December 2024, was also spotted enjoying the day with them.
In another glimpse, Haaland and Johansen were seen riding jet skis alongside Norway defender Sander Berge and his girlfriend, Julie Karlsen. Johansen also gave followers a look at the lavish spread served during the celebrations, featuring caviar, tomahawk steaks, meats, cheeses and fresh fruit.
The group appeared to spend the day cruising along the Italian coast, relaxing on deck and enjoying the luxury surroundings. One of the guests also shared a glimpse of a miniature golf setup aboard the yacht.
Despite Haaland’s status as one of the biggest stars in world football, he and Johansen have largely kept their relationship away from the spotlight.
The couple grew up together in Norway and have reportedly been dating since at least 2021. They welcomed their first child in 2024 and have continued to maintain a relatively private family life despite Haaland’s global fame.
Johansen, who was also a footballer, is often seen supporting Haaland at major matches but generally keeps their personal life away from social media.
The birthday celebrations came shortly after Haaland’s involvement with Norway at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, bringing the curtain down on a significant summer for the striker before he turns his attention to the new season with Manchester City.