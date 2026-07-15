Who is Isabel Haugseng Johansen? Erling Haaland’s girlfriend joins him for stylish Dolce & Gabbana appearance

The couple welcomed their first child, a son, in December 2024
Over six feet tall, blonde-haired, and spotted casually holding a taxidermied raccoon, just after a cheerful social media “goodbye” post that seemed like a rockstar leaving a tour instead of exiting the World Cup, Erling Haaland has never exactly been the kind of person who slips out of the spotlight.
And even after Norway’s World Cup dream was cut short by England, the striker made it clear: football may be his main stage, but he has plenty of room for a fashion cameo.
Why choose between scoring goals and serving looks when you can do both and look so good too?
But while Haaland’s fashion choices grabbed attention, so did the woman beside him.
Who is Isabel Haugseng Johansen?
Days after Norway’s emotional exit, the Manchester City star entered the polished world of Italian couture, arriving at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Sartoria show with girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen. The couple turned heads in coordinated all-white ensembles.
If you need a little tea on their love story: Both grew up in Bryne, a small town in southwestern Norway, and both were connected to Bryne FK — the local club where Haaland made his professional debut at just 15. While Haaland went on to become one of football's biggest stars, Johansen built her own connection to the game through the club's women's programme.
She was a player herself. Johansen made her senior debut for Bryne's women's team at 13 and went on to score 23 goals in 36 appearances. That football background is something Haaland has often valued, saying she understands the pressures and demands of professional football better than most because she has lived them too.
And when it came to their romance, Johansen was the one who made the first move — at least according to Haaland. In a 2025 interview with Norwegian broadcaster NRK, the striker joked that she was the one who "checked him out" first.
The pair had known each other since childhood through their shared football environment, but their friendship reportedly developed into a relationship around 2021, during Haaland's time at Borussia Dortmund. When he moved to Manchester City in 2022, Johansen moved to England with him.
The couple welcomed their first child, a son, in December 2024. Despite being linked to one of football's most recognisable faces, Johansen has largely stayed away from the spotlight. She rarely gives interviews and maintains a low-key social media presence — a contrast to the attention usually surrounding partners of global sports stars.
During the World Cup, however, she has been in the United States supporting Haaland and Norway, occasionally sharing glimpses of her support for the team.
While the couple did make a stylish entry for the show, this isn't Haaland's first brush with fashion. The striker has gravitated towards relaxed tailoring, denim, oversized silhouettes, cosy knits and neutral tones, and a wardrobe, and behind the simple aesthetic lies a surprisingly lavish passion: luxury handbags.
The Norwegian forward’s reported obsession with designer bags has become almost as talked about as his goal-scoring record, with estimates placing his private collection at more than $800,000. While some athletes use fashion to make bold statements, Haaland’s approach is more subtle , allowing carefully chosen pieces to do the talking.
A few weeks ago, stylist and TikToker Jack Savoie sent social media into a frenzy after turning the spotlight on the football star’s impressive Hermès collection.
“Have you seen Erling Haaland’s custom Birkins? Baby, buckle up,” Savoie teased in a viral video that quickly racked up more than 10 million views.
There is, however, a tiny fashion fact-check. Not every bag in Haaland’s collection is technically a Birkin. According to Savoie, many of the Norwegian striker’s prized pieces are actually Hermès Haut à Courroies (HAC) bags — the taller, slightly narrower ancestor of the iconic Birkin, originally designed to carry equestrian equipment.
But whether you call them Birkins or HACs, the wow factor remains firmly intact.
Haaland appears particularly fond of the HAC line, and his collection is anything but basic. Among his standout pieces is the custom “Endless Road” HAC he carried while arriving in North Carolina ahead of the World Cup — a bone-coloured masterpiece featuring blue and grey leather detailing that creates a mountain highway scene.
Then there is the moss-green canvas HAC, the black-and-orange checkerboard version, and perhaps the ultimate fashion flex: Haaland was spotted carrying his girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen’s Birkin 25 tucked neatly inside his own HAC 50.
Double the Birkins? Savoie certainly approved.
“He was doubled up on Birkins, it was so chic,” the stylist said — proving that Haaland’s idea of travelling light is apparently very different from everyone else’s.
In an era where footballers have crafted their niche in fashion, Haaland isn't far behind. Tennis stars such as Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti have built strong connections with luxury fashion houses, but Haaland’s appeal comes from the contrast: a towering striker known for his fierce presence on the pitch and a surprisingly minimalist fashion identity off it.
That same contrast, the fierce competitor and the unexpectedly playful personality, was on full display during the World Cup. While Norway’s campaign eventually ended in disappointment, Haaland’s tournament gave fans plenty to remember, both on and off the pitch.
Apart from the goals and the celebrations, one of the tournament’s most wholesome side stories was his friendship with Jude Bellingham. Their camaraderie during the England-Norway clash quickly became a fan favourite, with social media timelines flooded with “Haalingham” moments as fans celebrated their unlikely bromance.
Of course, Haaland’s biggest headlines came from his performances. His two goals against Brazil at the MetLife Stadium sent the five-time world champions crashing out and guided Norway to a historic quarter-final appearance, a result that transformed the Nordic side into one of the tournament’s biggest surprises.
And Haaland delivered one more unforgettable moment. Instead of walking off alone, he gathered his teammates and led them towards the Norwegian supporters’ stand for the famous Viking row, a choreographed celebration where players sit on the pitch and mimic rowing a Viking ship. The stadium erupted as Norway celebrated a campaign that had captured the imagination of fans worldwide.