And then, the Viking row seamlessly transitioned into BTS performing Dynamite. The sequence was already funny enough. But for ARMY, it was an inside joke, as Jimin has long been compared to Haaland because of their famously similar long, blond hairstyles. The joke had reached such a point that ARMYs had carried posters of Haaland to BTS concerts, prompting Jimin to imitate Haaland's walk and hair flip.