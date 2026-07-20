GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football /
World Cup

Haaland’s Viking row tribute explodes into BTS’ Dynamite at World Cup final: ‘Iconic, surreal and unbeatable’

Haaland and Norway were honoured at the FIFA World Cup Final

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, and J-Hope of BTS perform during FIFA World Cup 2026™ Topps Final Halftime Show at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, and J-Hope of BTS perform during FIFA World Cup 2026™ Topps Final Halftime Show at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
AFP-NOAM GALAI

Erling Haaland may have been knocked out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 by England in the quarterfinals. But the Norway striker has somehow continued to dominate the tournament, even from the Instagram comments section.

And during the Halftime show at the final, Haaland was very much back in the building.

Well, sort of. As part of a wonderfully bizarre tribute to Norway and its Viking spirit, the Muppets took centre stage and led the crowd in the iconic Viking clap, or “Viking row”, made famous by Iceland's fans at Euro 2016.

Yes, the Muppets were conducting a stadium full of people in a thunderous, rhythmic tribute to Norway's football team.

And then, the Viking row seamlessly transitioned into BTS performing Dynamite. The sequence was already funny enough. But for ARMY, it was an inside joke, as Jimin has long been compared to Haaland because of their famously similar long, blond hairstyles. The joke had reached such a point that ARMYs had carried posters of Haaland to BTS concerts, prompting Jimin to imitate Haaland's walk and hair flip.

So there they were, a Viking tribute for Haaland, followed by BTS, with Jimin standing on stage looking like the pop-star cousin of Norway's most recognisable striker.

And if that wasn't enough, J-Hope has previously performed the Viking clap himself, making the whole thing feel like an accidental BTS-Haaland cinematic universe.

Norway's World Cup run ended against England in the quarterfinals, but Haaland clearly left his mark. The striker has remained a fixture in the tournament's online conversation, turning up everywhere from football debates to Instagram comments.

Now he has another achievement to add to the list: being indirectly honoured by the Muppets, inspiring a Viking row and somehow becoming part of the setup for a BTS performance.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Shakira and Burna Boy are preparing to perform the official tournament song in FIFA's landmark halftime show.

Shakira shares rehearsal glimpse before World Cup final

2m read
Erling Haaland #9 of Norway and Jude Bellingham #10 of England et the end of the game during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match between Norway and England at Miami Stadium.

How Haaland became the World Cup's feel-good story

4m read
Erling Haaland #9 of Norway and Jude Bellingham #10 of England et the end of the game during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match between Norway and England at Miami Stadium.

Erling Haaland pays tribute to Jude Bellingham

2m read
Previous golden-boot winners

List of all previous World Cup Golden Boot winners

2m read