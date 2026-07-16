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Erling Haaland finally responds to Tom Holland after ghosting his dinner invite: 'A little late, but name the place'

Earlier, Holland had mentioned that Erling Haaland had 'ghosted' his DM

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Fans immediately celebrated the long-awaited response, with many treating Haaland’s comment as the conclusion to a celebrity DM saga they did not know they had been emotionally invested in.
Fans immediately celebrated the long-awaited response, with many treating Haaland’s comment as the conclusion to a celebrity DM saga they did not know they had been emotionally invested in.

Tom Holland has faced villains, treasure hunters and the occasional multiverse crisis. But apparently, none of that prepared him for being left on read by Erling Haaland.

The actor recently revealed that he had sent the football star a DM inviting him to dinner and received absolutely nothing in return.

Now, Haaland has finally responded. Commenting on a video clip posted by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Norwegian footballer wrote: “Dinner invitation accepted. A little late, just name the place!” He added a nervous laughter emoji, presumably to acknowledge the fact that this reply arrived somewhat after the original invitation.

Fans immediately celebrated the long-awaited response, with many treating Haaland’s comment as the conclusion to a celebrity DM saga they did not know they had been emotionally invested in.

The entire saga began when Holland appeared on Fallon’s show and was asked about his attempt to contact Haaland.

“You DM'd Erling Haaland and he didn't respond to you? He doesn't watch movies, so he thought that he was a random person. Now, tell us the truth,” Fallon asked.

“Yes,” Holland confirmed.

Holland then admitted that the experience had been a useful reality check.

“And I'll tell you what, that is the... that is exactly the type of humbling experience that is important for actors.”

He explained that he had even offered to take Haaland out for dinner.

“You know, I was like, I'll text him, I'll take him to dinner. Not even a response,” the 30-year-old said, sending the audience into laughter. “Not an excuse, not I'm busy tonight, I'm playing football, nada.”

But now, after all that suspense, Holland has finally received his answer.

The dinner invitation has been accepted.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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