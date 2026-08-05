The Marvel-Sony release has turned nearly every day of its theatrical run into a box office milestone. In North America alone, the film has already earned $407 million, making it the fastest movie to cross the $400 million domestic threshold. It also delivered the highest-grossing Monday in box office history, a reflection of the strong audience reception and high rate of repeat viewings driving its momentum. The film has now outpaced Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, despite the sci-fi epic getting a two-week head start at the box office. Nolan’s film had already launched with a $260 million global opening and crossed the $800 million mark before Brand New Day arrived in cinemas.