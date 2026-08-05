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Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day crosses $1 billion worldwide in just six days, leaves The Odyssey behind

Spider-Man sequel becomes one of the fastest films ever to hit $1 billion

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Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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This image released by Sony Pictures shows Tom Holland in a scene from "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." (Sony Pictures via AP)
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Tom Holland in a scene from "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." (Sony Pictures via AP)

Tom Holland's latest outing as Spider-Man is setting a pace few Hollywood blockbusters have ever matched.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide just six days after its theatrical release, making it one of the fastest films in history to reach the milestone. Only Avengers: Endgame, in 2019, achieved the feat in less time.

A record-setting run

The Marvel-Sony release has turned nearly every day of its theatrical run into a box office milestone. In North America alone, the film has already earned $407 million, making it the fastest movie to cross the $400 million domestic threshold. It also delivered the highest-grossing Monday in box office history, a reflection of the strong audience reception and high rate of repeat viewings driving its momentum. The film has now outpaced Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, despite the sci-fi epic getting a two-week head start at the box office. Nolan’s film had already launched with a $260 million global opening and crossed the $800 million mark before Brand New Day arrived in cinemas.

But the web-slinger quickly closed the gap, reaching the coveted $1 billion milestone before The Odyssey could get there. As of Monday, Nolan’s latest spectacle has earned $923 million worldwide.

Internationally, the film has added a further $645.8 million, pushing its global total comfortably past the billion-dollar mark in under a week.

This performance builds on an already explosive opening weekend, when the film posted historic ticket sales and immediately positioned itself as one of the biggest launches in both Marvel's history and the broader global box office.

Marvel reacts to the milestone

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige described the achievement as "overwhelming" in comments to Variety, adding that he never expected Avengers: Endgame's domestic opening record to be broken, but was thrilled to see it happen with the studio's latest release.

What it means next

The film's success is also bolstering confidence ahead of Marvel's next major ensemble release, Avengers: Doomsday, scheduled for December. The film will mark the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the franchise, this time in the role of the villain Doctor Doom rather than Iron Man.

With minimal major competition in the coming weeks and word of mouth continuing to fuel ticket sales, industry observers expect Brand New Day to keep climbing at a rapid pace. The film is now well positioned to pursue the rare $2 billion milestone, a benchmark reached by only a handful of films in cinema history.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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