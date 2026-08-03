Spider-Man Brand New Day box office swings towards $1 billion worldwide — Tom Holland still has the Midas touch

The web-slinging hero continues to spin money for Marvel
Tom Holland's latest outing as the friendly neighbourhood superhero is racing towards the coveted $1 billion milestone after a thunderous opening weekend. According to Box Office Mojo, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has grossed an astonishing $927 million worldwide, including $355 million in North America and $572 million from international markets, making it the second-biggest global opening of all time, behind Avengers: Endgame.
In India, the Marvel-Sony spectacle has stormed past the Rs 250 crore India net mark in just four days, firmly establishing itself as one of the biggest Hollywood releases the country has ever seen.
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned Rs 76 crore net on Sunday across 18,051 shows nationwide. That takes its India net total to Rs 256.20 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 306.37 crore.
The film continues to draw its biggest crowds in English, although the Hindi version is also posting impressive numbers, particularly in multiplex chains across the country.
With no major Hollywood rival arriving this week and audience demand showing little sign of slowing, the film is expected to deliver one of the strongest first Mondays ever for an international release in India.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh summed up the frenzy by calling the film a "tsunami at the box office" on X. He noted that Saturday's collections had already overtaken Thursday's historic opening-day numbers—a rare feat that reflects the film's extraordinary momentum.
Adarsh also pointed to another milestone on the horizon: Avengers: Endgame collected Rs 260.40 crore net in its entire first week, a figure that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to surpass on Monday—its fifth day in theatres.
If that happens, the Tom Holland-led superhero adventure will set yet another benchmark for Hollywood releases in India.
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day sees Tom Holland return as Peter Parker alongside Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, and Jon Favreau.
However, this might just be Tom Holland's last outing as the web-slinging hero. The actor had revealed that he already has a vision for how he wants to pass the web-slinger’s legacy to the next person who takes on the role.
Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Holland said plans for Spider-Man’s future have been discussed since the release of 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.
“There’s a whole plan that we have been working on for, I would say, since we finished [Spider-Man: No Way Home],” Holland said. “It’s laid out. It’s going to change for sure, but I have a really clear vision to the passing on of the baton, and I think it’s really exciting.”