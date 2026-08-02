Friday softened slightly to ₹49.35 crore. Then Saturday did something unusual for a Hollywood release in India. Day three brought in ₹70.25 crore, a jump of more than 42 per cent on the previous day, taking the three-day India net to ₹180.20 crore. That is roughly Dh75 million, and it is the sort of second-weekend-style growth curve you normally see from a Hindi blockbuster with heavy family bookings.