The Odyssey box office: Nolan’s epic neighs past Rs 1 billion in India, trots ahead of Oppenheimer in North America

Globally, The Odyssey has also made a strong start, with over $322 million
Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey may be about a king taking the long way home, but at the Indian box office, the film has wasted very little time getting where it wants to go.
The Matt Damon-led epic has crossed the Rs 100 crore gross mark in India within six days of release, making it only the second Nolan film after Oppenheimer to hit the milestone in the country. It has also given the filmmaker his biggest opening day in India, sailing past the first-day collections of Dunkirk, Tenet, Oppenheimer and Interstellar.
On day seven, The Odyssey collected Rs 6.15 crore net in India across 11,111 shows, according to Sacnilk. That takes its India net total to Rs 90.30 crore, while its gross collection stands at Rs 107.72 crore. The weekday figure was a modest 5 per cent dip from Wednesday’s Rs 6.50 crore and marks the film’s lowest single-day collection so far.
The film’s India journey began with Rs 17.40 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 22 crore on Saturday and Rs 21.90 crore on Sunday. Collections then settled at Rs 8 crore on Monday, Rs 8.35 crore on Tuesday, Rs 6.50 crore on Wednesday and Rs 6.15 crore on Thursday.
The original English version is doing most of the heavy lifting, contributing Rs 66.55 crore to the India net total. The Hindi version has added Rs 10.25 crore, while Telugu and Tamil have contributed Rs 4.55 crore and Rs 2.80 crore respectively.
The film, certified A by the CBFC, is playing in 2D, IMAX 2D and 4DX formats.
Globally, The Odyssey has also made a strong start. BoxOfficeMojo puts its worldwide earnings at $322 million, including $181 million from North America. According to Deadline, the film earned $18.05 million in North America on Wednesday, down 16 per cent from Tuesday’s $21.4 million. Its six-day domestic total has reached $181.6 million, with day seven figures yet to be reported.
That puts The Odyssey comfortably ahead of Oppenheimer at the same point in its run. Oppenheimer had earned $10.6 million on its first Wednesday and stood at $117.8 million domestically after six days. The Odyssey is therefore running about 54 per cent ahead of Nolan’s previous blockbuster.
Based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic, The Odyssey follows King Odysseus as he attempts to make his way home after the Trojan War — a journey that takes him a rather exhausting decade. Matt Damon plays Odysseus, with Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o and Charlize Theron also part of the star-studded cast.