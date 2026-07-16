Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ reimagines Odysseus as a man haunted by guilt, not glory

Every other adaptation of The Odyssey focuses on the adventure, the monsters, the islands. Nolan is more interested in what Odysseus did to survive them, and Zeus's law is how he makes you feel it. The law is simple: any stranger at your door deserves food, shelter and respect, because they could be a god testing you. Nolan has called it the Golden Rule, and in a world with no inns or maps, it was also just how people survived each other.