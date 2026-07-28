Scholar behind landmark Odyssey translation blasts Nolan film for style over substance
Christopher Nolan may have looked to Emily Wilson’s acclaimed translation of Homer’s The Odyssey while shaping his own cinematic version of the ancient epic, but Wilson says the finished film falls far short of the poem’s complexity.
The classical studies professor and author, whose 2017 translation became the first English version of The Odyssey by a woman, has delivered a harsh review of Nolan’s adaptation, arguing that the film misses the deeper themes that have kept Homer’s work relevant for centuries.
In her review for the London Review of Books (as reported by The Guardian), Wilson wrote that Nolan’s The Odyssey lacks “psychological, emotional, political and ethical depth” and argued that the film fails to offer a meaningful interpretation of the epic’s central ideas.
Wilson said she had hoped Nolan’s interest in Homeric themes would lead to a more layered exploration of its characters and conflicts. Instead, she criticised the film for what she described as a combination of spectacle and a lack of substance.
She wrote that the film’s approach was unable to deliver on the larger ideas it appeared to explore, despite succeeding as a visual spectacle.
Wilson’s criticism focused not only on the adaptation’s storytelling but also on what she felt was missing from its treatment of the poem’s major themes, including war, memory, history, identity and the consequences of a warrior’s return home. “Nolan’s ‘Odyssey’ lacks many of the elements that make the poem great. It has nothing convincing to say about time, memory, history, war, or about the relationship between one warrior’s glorious return and the lives of his family, adversaries, comrades, friends and neighbors. It lacks psychological, emotional, political and ethical depth. Its narrative structure is gimmicky. The writing is abysmal. None of the characters has convincing motivation for their actions or words," she writes.
She argued that Nolan’s version does not convincingly explore the impact of Odysseus’ journey on the people around him, including his family, allies and opponents.
Wilson also criticised the screenplay, saying the characters lacked believable motivations and that the narrative structure weakened the emotional impact of the story.
In one of her sharpest remarks, she said: “I would be ashamed to have written any part of this script.”
The criticism comes after Nolan had spoken positively about Wilson’s work during the promotional campaign for The Odyssey.
While discussing his adaptation, the filmmaker highlighted Wilson’s translation, particularly its opening line — “Tell me about a complicated man” — saying it helped guide his understanding of Odysseus and the character he wanted to bring to screen.
Nolan’s film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus and reimagines Homer’s epic journey for a modern audience.
Wilson, however, concluded that Nolan’s interpretation does not capture the emotional and intellectual richness that has made Homer’s poem endure across generations.