Wilson’s criticism focused not only on the adaptation’s storytelling but also on what she felt was missing from its treatment of the poem’s major themes, including war, memory, history, identity and the consequences of a warrior’s return home. “Nolan’s ‘Odyssey’ lacks many of the elements that make the poem great. It has nothing convincing to say about time, memory, history, war, or about the relationship between one warrior’s glorious return and the lives of his family, adversaries, comrades, friends and neighbors. It lacks psychological, emotional, political and ethical depth. Its narrative structure is gimmicky. The writing is abysmal. None of the characters has convincing motivation for their actions or words," she writes.