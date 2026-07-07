Nolan’s mythical adventure has impressed with its enormous ambition and emotional weight
Christopher Nolan has taken audiences to space, war zones, dreams and nuclear history and now he has sailed straight into ancient Greece. If the first reactions are anything to go by, his voyage with The Odyssey is another cinematic spectacle.
Following the film’s world premiere in London, critics have unleashed their first reactions and the early verdict is clear: Nolan’s mythical adventure has impressed with its enormous ambition, emotional weight and a cast delivering some of their strongest work yet.
Words being thrown around: “Astonishing.” “Breathtaking.” “A triumph.” And, perhaps fittingly for a film about a man trying to find his way home after years at sea.
The biggest applause has been reserved for Nolan’s approach to Homer’s ancient tale. Rather than simply recreating a Greek legend, critics say the filmmaker has transformed it into something unmistakably his own.
Perri Nemiroff of Collider called the film “a filmmaking feast”, praising it as “a grand and gripping rendition of Homer’s epic” and saying it was difficult to imagine another filmmaker bringing the story to the screen with the same “scale, scope and heart.”
Rachel Leishman also highlighted Nolan’s signature touch, writing that the film carries “that level of Christopher Nolan spark” while delivering a story of “love and loss”.
Several critics also pointed out that Nolan embraces the stranger, darker and supernatural elements of Homer’s original story. The result: A surprising, darker tale.
The journey may belong to Odysseus, but critics say the performances are what truly anchor the adventure.
Matt Damon, who plays the legendary Greek king, has emerged as one of the film’s biggest highlights, with critics praising his commanding performance.
Film journalist Simon Thompson called it a “career-best powerhouse performance”, adding that Damon brings depth and intensity to the role.
But Damon is not sailing alone.
Robert Pattinson has received particularly enthusiastic praise for his portrayal of Antinous, with Erik Davis of Fandango saying the actor “absolutely stole the show” with a performance that was “conniving, manipulative and endlessly entertaining”.
Meanwhile, critics have also praised Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o and John Leguizamo for adding emotional power to the sprawling epic.
Variety critic Jazz Tangcay described the film as an “astonishing achievement” and a “triumphant, spectacular epic”.
Awards editor Clayton Davis predicted the film could become another major Nolan success, praising Damon’s performance and noting Holland’s emotional contribution. David Ehrlich of IndieWire offered a slightly more measured reaction, noting that while the film has some rough edges, “the last act rewards the journey.”