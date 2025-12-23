From the new trailer, fantastic cast, and Jorge's musical Nolan’s Odyssey has fans buzzing
Dubai: Christopher Nolan's upcoming adaptation of Homer's The Odyssey has fans buzzing, and for good reason. With a star-studded cast, epic scale, and the director's signature style, this retelling of the classic Greek tale promises to be one of 2026's most anticipated films.
The latest trailer features Matt Damon as the legendary hero Odysseus, complete with a full beard and gravelly voiceover declaring: "After years of war... no one could stand between my men... and home... not even me."
Brief glimpses show Anne Hathaway as Odysseus's wife Penelope and Tom Holland as his son Telemachus, as Odysseus battles storms and obstacles on his way back to Ithaca. The trailer follows a six-minute sequence released in cinemas on December 12, and comes after Nolan revealed he used 2 million feet of film on Imax cameras for the movie.
The Odyssey is set for release on July 17, 2026.
The timing couldn't be better. Jorge Rivera-Herrans' Epic The Musical saga wrapped up with the Ithaca Album in December 2024, bringing Odysseus's 20-year journey to a close. The song "Would You Fall in Love With Me Again" went viral, with fans creating countless edits across different fandoms.
Now, with Jorge working on a musical based on the Iliad and Nolan's film on the horizon, The Odyssey fandom is thriving.
This casting has fans particularly excited. Holland plays Odysseus's son Telemachus, and early clips suggest the film will explore more of his character than typical adaptations. Fans of Epic The Musical are already drawing parallels to the song "Legendary" and various fan animations.
Holland himself told GQ Sports that filming was "the job of a lifetime, without a doubt. The best experience I've had on a film set. Incredible. It was exciting. It was different. And I think the movie is going to be unlike anything we've ever seen."
Leaked images show Hathaway holding Odysseus's bow in regal attire, looking every bit the queen of Ithaca. Her character manages the kingdom while keeping ambitious suitors at bay, waiting for any news of her husband after the war. Fans familiar with Epic The Musical are connecting her role to "The Challenge," Penelope's part of the story sung by Anna Lea.
Damon was confirmed as Odysseus in the first stills from the movie, sporting a mighty beard (which is allegedly organic) befitting the king of Ithaca. His stern, serious expression perfectly captures the warrior returning home after a decade of wandering.
In an interview with The Empire, Damon said: "I can say, without hyperbole, that it was the best experience of my career. I saw the horse on the beach and I was just like, 'Fuck.' It was just so cool."
The production spanned vast parts of the globe with open oceans, thousands of extras, and gigantic props, including an actual Trojan horse.
The ensemble continues to grow:
Zendaya as Athena, the deity of wisdom and warfare (joining her partner Tom Holland)
Robert Pattinson as Antinous, leader of the suitors trying to marry Penelope
Charlize Theron as Circe
John Leguizamo as Eumaeus
Himesh Patel as a member of Odysseus's crew
Mia Goth as Melantho
Nolan's version appears to be charting Odysseus's full decade-long journey home after the Trojan War, covering his battles with mythical creatures, encounters with deities and the emotional toll of being separated from his family for 20 years.
The massive scale of the production, combined with Nolan's commitment to practical effects and Imax filming, suggests this won't be a typical sword-and-sandals epic. Early reactions from the cast hint at something groundbreaking.
With the release still over a year away, fans have plenty of time to revisit Homer's original text, catch up on Epic The Musical (I recommend watching the animatics on YouTube in chronological order), and speculate about how Nolan will bring this ancient story to life. Based on the trailer and cast interviews so far, it's shaping up to be something special.
